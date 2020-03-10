MCKINNEY, Texas, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PestRoutes, the most innovative software provider to the pest control industry, has been recognized as part of Forbes' inaugural list of America's Best Startup Employers for 2020. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on March 10, 2020 and can be viewed on the Forbes website.
"To be recognized on Forbes' list of America's Best Startup Employers is quite an honor," said Patrick McKittrick, chief executive officer of PestRoutes. "Over the past 18 months we have experienced rapid growth in our business and have expanded our team dramatically to support these new customers. Throughout this expansion we have worked hard to preserve the company's passionate, customer focused culture that sets PestRoutes apart."
Forbes and Statista analyzed more than 7 million data points to identify the top Startup employers. In particular, three aspects of each company were assessed during the evaluation: employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and company growth.
In addition to the metrics used in Forbes' methodology to determine the list makers, PestRoutes is proud to report that throughout 2019 they recorded an average employee NPS of 59 and a voluntary turnover rate of 6% all while adding 51% more employees. In addition, PestRoutes secured a significant new majority investment from Gryphon Investors, a San Francisco-based middle-market private equity firm. PestRoutes' previous financial sponsor, Mainsail Partners, has retained a minority stake, along with co-founder Jared Green.
Out of the thousands of qualified organizations evaluated in the United States for this distinction, PestRoutes is honored to be included on the Forbes' 2020 list of America's Best Startup Employers.
"As we continue to experience high growth, we remain committed to developing and advancing our employees," said McKittrick. "We are also actively hiring for open positions across the organization and are poised to add additional headcount throughout 2020 and beyond."
About PestRoutes
The PestRoutes ® platform powers the entire operations of pest control, lawn treatment, pool servicing, and other field service businesses. Over 1,500 pest control and field service companies rely on PestRoutes to automate all aspects of their operations, making them more efficient from the office to the field all while helping to grow their businesses. PestRoutes business management software and integrated marketing solutions deliver the data-driven insights pest control and field service companies need to grow quickly, scale smartly and serve customers relentlessly. Launched in 2012 and headquartered in McKinney, TX, PestRoutes is dedicated to delivering Cloud-based and mobile software solutions that create long-term value for pest control and field service business owners and their families. For more information, please visit www.pestroutes.com.