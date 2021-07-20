TAMPA, Fla., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to the ASPCA, since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, around 20% of households have acquired a dog or cat for companionship. That's approximately 23 million US households with a new pet that many of them plan on keeping for the long term, contrary to popular buzz that pandemic pets are being returned.
Having these pets in their lives and in their homes was literally a life saver for many of these folks who were forced to avoid human contact for very long periods of time, during the pandemic. However, many of these pets will require training, healthcare and other types of attention, at the very time that their owners are returning to their workplaces and have a limited amount of time to devote to their newfound little companions.
"That's where we come in," states Wayne Martin, Co-founder of petsmusthave.com. "We truly care about the health and wellbeing of every pet parent and their furry companion, so we invite any and all pet owners to tell us their stories and ask questions about their pets' separation anxiety, behavior, training, nutrition, hygiene, general health, and any other pet-related topic. We promise to do everything we can to help provide a free potential solution to each individual case."
One of their more popular solutions is a very low cost, community based alternative to traditional pet insurance that can save the pet parent thousands of dollars over the life of their pet. Another is a comprehensive DIY guide to dog training. Also very popular are the potty training guides for both kittens and puppies. You can sign up for their free email newsletter and receive a free PDF entitled 10 Essential Pet Must-Haves, at their website petsmusthave.com
We know that some shelters have seen an increase in individuals surrendering pets as more people are going back to work at traditional workplaces, so if the pet owner is considering rehoming (putting their pet up for adoption), Pets Must Have can suggest resources that will help to smooth out that process and reduce the anxiety for both the pet and the owner.
In a nod to The Beatles, Martin jokes "All we are saying is give pets a chance." Corny but true.
