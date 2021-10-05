SAN DIEGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PetDesk, a leading veterinary client engagement technology company, is excited to announce that they will be honoring the entire month of October as National Veterinary Technician Month. In celebration of vet techs nationwide, PetDesk hosted a confessional-like story competition aimed at helping unify the voices of such a crucial group of professionals who deserve additional support and recognition for the pivotal role they play in delivering care to pets. PetDesk will also be joined by industry experts for a special webinar all about empowering vet techs to reach their full potential while strengthening their confidence and passion for the industry.
"As with all other professionals in the healthcare space, vet techs work tirelessly to provide the best care for their patients, but don't often receive the same level of appreciation shared by medical professionals in other industries," said Taylor Cavanah, CEO of PetDesk. "The vet industry is experiencing a staffing crisis and vet techs are the key to alleviating staff burnout, while improving the volume and quality of care."
PetDesk hosted "Vet Tech Confessions," its first-ever story competition, which served as an opportunity for industry professionals to unleash their best and worst stories to amplify the tales of real staff in real situations. This week, PetDesk will begin reviewing story submissions and choose its top five stories. The judging process will then open up to a wider community voting poll via PetDesk's social media platforms. The winners will be announced during PetDesk's webinar later this month.
To wrap up the month-long celebration, PetDesk will host a free webinar on October 28 featuring some of the leading vet techs in the industry. Titled "Maximize Your Vet Techs: The Industry's Answer to a Happy Practice," the panelists will speak from their own experiences and tackle important topics, such as the day-to-day issues vet techs face, navigating the Practice Acts, and how to best utilize their abilities in the hospital in order to not only feel empowered, but to optimize their skill sets. Panelists include:
- David Liss, MBA, CVPM, RVT: Chief Operating Officer at Los Angeles Animal Specialty Emergency and Rehabilitation (LAASER)
- Stephen Cital, RVT, RLAT, SRA, CVPP, VTS-LAM: Lab Manager at Stanford University, Executive Director at the Academy of Laboratory Veterinary Technicians and Nurses, Chief Operating Officer of the Veterinary Anesthesia Nerds, and co-founder of the Veterinary Cannabis Academy
- Liza Rudolph, BAS, RVT, VTS (CP-CF, SAIM): Veterinary Technician Specialist Consultant and Educator at East Coast Veterinary Education, LLC
- Kenichiro Yagi, MS, RVT, VTS (ECC), (SAIM): Chief Veterinary Nursing Officer at Veterinary Emergency Group, NAVTA Immediate Past President
- Paige Allen, MS, RVT of Purdue University's College of Veterinary Medicine and Board President, NAVC
- Megan L. Brashear, RVT, VTS (ECC) of Purdue University's College of Veterinary Medicine
To attend the free webinar, visit this link to register: https://petdesk.zoom.us/webinar/register/7616294006762/WN_hXi4X2tlQ3yrHWBQa47abg.
