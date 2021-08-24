SAN DIEGO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PetDesk, a leading veterinary client engagement technology company, today announced it is expanding its enterprise-level offerings with the addition of new features, including more robust enterprise tools that provide a deeper understanding of the client journey and insights on patient health outcomes. In addition to launching new features, PetDesk is partnering with the fastest growing group in veterinary medicine, Mission Veterinary Partners (MVP), along with other growing veterinary networks including United Vet Care, CareVet, and AmeriVet.
"At MVP, our mission is to be the employer of choice in veterinary medicine and that includes offering the best technology tools to our hospitals teams," said Cale Werder, Chief Growth Officer at MVP. "PetDesk's innovative platform enables our team members to more easily build meaningful relationships with clients outside of the exam room, so they can focus on providing the very best care to their patients. This partnership gives MVP hospitals access to top tier client communication software and PetDesk's exceptional customer service. We are thrilled to work with PetDesk on furthering both of our missions to have a positive impact in the veterinary community."
PetDesk offers an online platform for veterinary practices and a free app for pet parents to seamlessly communicate information about appointments, reminders, confirmations, health records, and other health concerns. The intuitive platform is designed to simplify tasks and save time for both pet owners and veterinary teams, putting pet health care first.
"As PetDesk continues to grow, our focus has also expanded to enhancing our suite of innovative solutions in order to meet the demands for both independent and multi-site owners," said Taylor Cavanah, CEO and co-founder of PetDesk. "That's why we're so thrilled to be expanding our enterprise-level offerings for our current customers as well as our rapidly expanding roster of partners, ultimately providing better support to these groups to achieve better patient health outcomes."
Over 2,700 veterinary practices and 2.9 million pet parents currently rely on the PetDesk platform and mobile app to manage reminders and confirmations, online scheduling, targeted messages, online reviews, and loyalty programs. For more information regarding PetDesk's new corporate partner offerings, visit https://petdesk.com/corporate-veterinary-groups.
About PetDesk
Since 2013, PetDesk has been leading the veterinary industry and empowering over 2,700 practices and hospitals with simple yet powerful software solutions that streamline front office processes and build better relationships with clients and their pets. With the 5-star rated mobile app and 2.9 million users, PetDesk is committed to connecting pet owners with their pet care providers to stay current with their pets' health so that they can live longer, happier, and healthier lives. Learn more about PetDesk by visiting http://www.petdesk.com.
