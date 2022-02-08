MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coverlease, a cloud-based commercial real estate (CRE) lease data collection and aggregation platform, is publicly announcing the addition of real estate valuation authority and legal expert Peter Christensen to their Board of Advisors. Christensen is highly regarded as the trusted source for legal and regulatory insight concerning valuation products and services. The addition of Christensen to Coverlease is a strategic layer to the launch of the platform, which recently began its public nationwide rollout with support of clients like Valbridge Property Advisors, the largest independent commercial property valuation and advisory services firm in the U.S. Coverlease is the first and only platform of its kind that has successfully demonstrated the ability to free up the flow of real, actual lease data to member-companies while protecting privacy and confidentiality. The innovation of Coverlease is backed by major investment firms, with Great North Ventures leading the recent seed funding round along with Revolutions Rise of the Rest, and various angel investors participating. Bringing Christensen onto the Board of Advisors will assure member-companies that sign up for Coverlease that their information is safe, secure, and risk-compliant with all legal, regulatory, and business requirements.
Christensen is an industry-renowned writer, speaker, and educator about legal issues affecting real estate valuation, ranging from appraiser risk and regulation to alternative valuation services. A licensed attorney and property/casualty insurance broker in both California and Washington, Christensen's expertise in the legal valuation and CRE industry is unmatched. He founded his own law practice, Christensen Law Firm, that focuses on matters concerning valuation services, ranging from commercial agreements to liability disputes to sales of firms. Christensen is also the author of author of Risk Management for Real Estate Appraisers and Appraisal Firms, published by the Appraisal Institute in 2019, and has published more than 60 articles relating to valuation legal issues, appearing in the Appraisal Institute's Valuation magazine and The Appraisal Journal, as well as in NAR's Realtor magazine and IRWA's Right of Way Magazine. Adding to the list of accolades will be Christensen's Board of Advisor & Legal Counsel role at Coverlease. "I was drawn to Coverlease because it presents an elegant technical solution to freeing the flow of commercial lease data," said Christensen. "It offers a completely fresh method for producing and making that data available. And I hear every day from people in valuation firms who are hungry for new solutions like Coverlease."
Christensen's role at Coverlease will be equal parts internal counsel and external guidance. From a counseling perspective he will act as a sounding board to provide continuous, up-to-date guidance and support on legal and regulatory compliance issues, as well as provide strategic direction and feedback to the longer-term goals of Coverlease. Through the lens of a member company signed up for Coverlease, Christensen will play an important role in new customer engagement, creating road maps for member companies to help navigate the platform, and maximize the lease data Coverlease provides. Tony Lesicka, Coverlease Co-founder and CEO, sees Christensen coming onboard as a sense of confirmation that what Coverlease is doing is the right - and perhaps only - solution to the lack of accessible data issue that the CRE industry has been dealing with for years. "Peter's understanding of the legal and regulatory systems that Coverlease and our member-companies live in on a daily basis is truly unparalleled," says Lesicka. "The fact that we all will now be able to benefit from his guidance - turning people's confusion and inaction into a clear path forward - is a great thing for the entire Commercial Real Estate industry."
To learn more about Coverlease and take the next step towards securely accessing your full picture of the CRE market, visit http://www.Coverlease.com.
About Coverlease
Coverlease, a cloud-based solution, uses best-in-class machine learning models and analytics to collect and aggregate commercial real estate lease and other data. Providing a powerful approach to data collection and secure sharing, Coverlease informs business decisions and strengthens financial returns for all stakeholders of the CRE industry including lenders, appraisers, capital markets, investors, landlords, tenants, developers, and brokers. Launched in 2020 by a team of seasoned CRE professionals, Coverlease is quickly becoming the market standard for lease data and market insights for the commercial real estate industry. For more information, visit http://www.Coverlease.com.
About Revolution's Rise of the Rest
Led by Steve Case, Revolution's Rise of the Rest is a national platform focused on spotlighting regional startup hubs with seed-stage investments in early stage, high growth companies across the country. The team partners with regional ecosystem leaders and co-investors to build and scale the next wave of transformational companies. The Rise of the Rest Seed Funds are backed by a group of iconic entrepreneurs and business leaders who have committed to our vision that the next great startups will be located outside of the coastal tech hubs. Rise of the Rest is headquartered in Washington, DC and part of Revolution's family of funds including Revolution Growth and Revolution Ventures. Visit us online at revolution.com/rotr or @RiseOfRest.
About Great North Ventures
Great North Ventures invests in entrepreneurs using the latest breakthrough technologies to innovate industries still dominated by analog processes. From Seed to Series B, the team provides guidance, capital, and connections. The fund looks for the best startups wherever they are located, because the next generation of great companies are growing outside of Silicon Valley. Built by successful founders, Great North Ventures values the ability to execute above all else. For more information, visit https://greatnorthlabs.com/.
About Valbridge Property Advisors
Valbridge is the largest independent commercial real estate appraisal and advisory firm in North America. Valbridge provides independent appraisal services consistent with the highest industry standards of practice. Shareholder owned since 2013, Valbridge has 80 offices with over 675 professionals on staff. Each Valbridge office is led by an appraiser who holds the MAI designation of the Appraisal Institute Clients across the U.S. benefit from their collective strength and dedication to elevating appraisal industry standards for accuracy, integrity, reporting, technology and data. For more information about Valbridge Property Advisors, please visit https://www.valbridge.com.
