FAIRFIELD, N.J., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keypoint Intelligence is pleased to announce that Peter Mayhew has joined the company as a Principal Analyst within the Office Group. In this role, Mayhew will be responsible for conducting market research, market forecasting and, custom consulting projects, strategy and editorial content pertaining to Supplies within the Office Group.
Prior to joining Keypoint Intelligence, Mayhew served as Director and Senior Analyst at Lightwords Ltd, where he managed operations and client projects. Mayhew is a recognized print industry leader whose career spans over 45 years delivering valuable knowledge, insight, and analysis on print technology platforms, products, markets, channels, and users. He also is known for his public speaking engagements at conferences and trade shows, along with being featured on numerous podcasts. Mayhew has written many articles for trade publications about environmental issues that affect the industry.
"It's a pleasure to welcome Peter to our team of subject matter experts," commented Deborah Hawkins, Director of Keypoint Intelligence's Office Group. "Peter's extensive knowledge and experience will make him a valuable asset to our diverse team of professionals—right from the start and far into the future, too."
"It's an honor and privilege to become a part of Keypoint Intelligence's group of industry experts and share my knowledge and expertise with the team, especially at this critical time for the industry," said Mayhew, whose areas of expertise include:
- Digital print technologies and markets
- Office, large format, and commercial printing
- Media as well as original and aftermarket consumables
- Software and colour management
- Strategic industry analysis and forecasting
Mayhew is a member of the UK Chartered Institute of Marketing. His extensive career includes management of a print service bureau and senior sales and marketing positions in Western Europe and North America with print industry vendors. Most recently, Mayhew has completed assignments related to refurbished print hardware and RIP software technology.
