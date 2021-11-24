LONDON, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PexPeppers is the second e-commerce company this week to announce they have begun accepting Centric Swap (CNS). PexPeppers is a family owned small batch hot sauce company based in Pueblo, Colorado. According to the website, the company only offers, "the best ingredients sourced from local and other American farms."
PexPepper's sauces come in five-ounce bottles, and they range from mild to ultra hot. A few of the tasty-sounding options include Jalapickle Dill Hot Sauce (mild), Coastal Revenge Pineapple Habanero BBQ (medium), Lemon Laser Beam Fatalii Hot Sauce (hot), and Purple Pulsar Ghost Berry Hot Sauce (ultra hot). Besides their eighteen varieties of hot sauces, they also sell pepper flakes, pepper seeds, and PexPeppers branded apparel.
Especially popular at this time of year are the PexPeppers bundles of three, four, or five sauces. And for the hot sauce lover who can't decide—or just has to try it all—they offer a "One of Everything Bundle," featuring a bottle of each of the eighteen sauces.
A search on YouTube reveals multiple hot sauce aficionados and spice fanatics conducting tastings of PexPeppers products, from spoonfuls to chugging an entire bottle (not recommended).
PexPeppers has been accepting cryptocurrency payments through an integration with CoinPayments since 2013. According to the founder, Garrett Peck, the crypto payment option ballooned the company's customer base.
"PexPeppers is proud to announce that we now accept Centric Swap (CNS)," said Peck.
Tommy Butcher, COO of Centric commented on a commonality between the PexPeppers sauces, and the Centric protocol, which burns tokens every hour.
"Usually, when we talk about the 'burn,' we're referring to the hourly burn of Centric Rise. Now, with PexPeppers accepting CNS, the Centric community has an additional way to experience a satisfying 'burn'," said Butcher.
"And you can take that from a Texan. We know a thing or two about heat," Butcher added.
PexPeppers is open for orders from anywhere in the world at http://www.PexPeppers.com. The company offers free shipping on all orders over $35 shipping within the United States.
About Centric
Centric was conceived with the vision of one day replacing traditional fiat currencies. Blockchain technology will enable a more transparent world and we believe our innovative approach to achieving widespread adoption long-term sets Centric apart from other cryptocurrencies today.
We believe the largest obstacle to the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies is price volatility. Cryptocurrencies, unlike fiat currencies, do not have a central bank to implement monetary policy focused on stabilizing purchasing power. Thus, changes in demand induce massive price fluctuations. The decentralized model to price discovery has made most existing cryptocurrencies nothing more than stocks or commodities, valued on psychology, traded on unregulated stock markets, and susceptible to manipulation. The lack of price stability has prevented credit and debt markets from forming because volatility incurs a premium.
While the rest of the industry focuses on transaction throughput and smart contracts, we focus on solving price stability to realize the economic capabilities that the blockchain enables.
About PexPeppers
PexPeppers Is a family owned hot sauce business in Pueblo, Colorado. PexPeppers utilizes only the best ingredients sourced from local and other American farms. Be sure to take a look at PexPeppers' 18 flavors of sauce ranging from mild Pueblo Chile to the searing hot Carolina Reaper.
