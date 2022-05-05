RIA operations professionals want to elevate their roles and their firm's back-office efficiency by taking advantage of online learning platforms and peer-to-peer mentoring.
LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As part of an ongoing effort to provide industry-leading coaching and community in the RIA operations space, PFI Advisors is announcing today that its digital consulting platform, The COO Society, led by Founder and CEO, Matt Sonnen, has partnered with Magellan Mastermind and Coach Joe Lukacs to launch a groundbreaking mastermind group. This joint effort, the Magellan COO Mastermind, will combine The COO Society's online learning platform and interactive community tools with the power and focus of Magellan's Mastermind group which motivates its members to collaborate, innovate, and grow with each other's knowledge and experience. With this new offering, operations professionals who truly want to elevate their firm's back-office functionality and overall positioning in the RIA market, will have the opportunity to take advantage of Matt's experience and understanding of the challenges facing RIAs along with Coach Joe Lukacs' proven mastermind group methodologies, synergy, and overall excitement.
"For many years I've hosted Masterminds for independent advisors," explains Coach Joe, "and for all that time I've heard it over and over again, 'Joe, it would be really great if we could have something like this for my ops person, for my COO, for the people who really run the business." For Matt Sonnen, The COO Society is a platform that has been decades in the making, "As a former COO for Luminous Capital, and later the VP of Strategic Operations for Focus Financial where I helped their partner firms develop strategic initiatives, streamline operations, and improve back-office efficiencies, I can honestly tell you that I've confronted just about every operational challenge an RIA could be faced with." This work led Matt to found PFI Advisors where, for nearly seven years, Matt and his team have worked closely with RIAs consulting on everything from setting up new firms, to aiding existing RIAs to shore up operational inefficiencies, to tackling the operational aspects of mergers and acquisitions. The COO Society, as Matt explains, has become a repository for "all of PFI Advisors' consulting expertise."
The Magellan COO Mastermind group has just closed the application for its Founders round, but the excitement generated by this initial offering has inspired Matt and Coach Joe to begin planning for future rounds of applicants. The Magellan COO Mastermind group offers operations professionals the type of focused, executive-level and community-based resources that have traditionally been only available to CEOs and financial advisors.
About PFI Advisors
PFI Advisors ("Promoting Financial Independence") was founded in 2015 with the following mission in mind:
To further evolve the RIA industry from a collection of practices to businesses, and to be a continued voice in validating the industry as a legitimate landing spot for billion-dollar teams and their clients.
PFI Advisors is an operational consulting firm that supports the unique back office, technology, and operational needs of RIAs in growth mode. PFI Advisors conducts Technology Assessments, manages Technology Conversions, and provides M&A Preparation and Integration Services to RIAs seeking growth support. The firm announced the launch of COO Resource in January 2018, an ongoing retainer-based service in which RIAs and their Chief Operating Officers can leverage the knowledge and expertise of PFI.
Through its popular podcast, The COO Roundtable, and digital consulting platform, The COO Society, PFI Advisors strives to educate the RIA industry on how to build more impactful and profitable enterprises. For breakaway advisors, PFI Advisors manages full RIA set up and transition to Independence, including office buildout, RIA infrastructure development, client transition, and billing services – all for a simple consulting fee. There is no complicated long-term AUM fee structure or equity stake required to build the firm's future and provide advisors financial independence.
