LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To assist RIAs in their search for operations talent, PFI Advisors announced today the addition of a job board inside its recently-launched digital consulting platform, The COO Society. Members join the platform to gain industry-leading insights on RIA best practices and how to best position a firm for both organic and inorganic growth. Talent acquisition is a key component of that equation and therefore a job board announcing available operations positions throughout the industry is a logical addition to the platform.
"I am contacted several times a week by RIA owners asking, 'Where do I find good operations team members for my RIA?' Our members are extremely well-connected within the operations community and love helping one another," says Matt Sonnen, Founder and CEO of PFI Advisors and the creator of The COO Society. "By posting senior-level as well as administrative operations positions directly to our network, we hope to put RIAs on the fast-track to filling these vitally important roles within their firms."
The platform focuses on three multi-course "learning paths" of Technology, Human Resources, and Business Administration, which serve as valuable training for anyone from a new client service associate to a veteran COO. "With a shortage of available talent, many RIAs are turning to professionals from outside the industry to join their firms – we hope our platform can act as a valuable training ground for these new hires and teach them the core functions of their role on their own schedules, from the comfort of their home or office," says Sonnen.
With the addition of the job board, The COO Society aims to assist RIAs in finding qualified talent and continue its mission of promoting professional management within the RIA community.
PFI Advisors' service offerings have traditionally been oriented toward larger firms looking for expert guidance in maximizing operational efficiencies and profitability, but The COO Society gives independent RIAs of any size ongoing access to Matt Sonnen and PFI's extensive expertise.
About PFI Advisors
PFI Advisors ("Promoting Financial Independence") was founded in 2015 with the following mission in mind:
To further evolve the RIA industry from a collection of practices to businesses, and to be a continued voice in validating the industry as a legitimate landing spot for billion-dollar teams and their clients.
PFI Advisors is an operational consulting firm that supports the unique back office, technology, and operational needs of RIAs in growth mode. PFI Advisors conducts Technology Assessments, manages Technology Conversions, and provides M&A Preparation and Integration Services to RIAs seeking growth support. The firm announced the launch of COO Resource in January 2018, an ongoing retainer-based service in which RIAs and their Chief Operating Officers can leverage the knowledge and expertise of PFI.
Through its popular podcast The COO Roundtable and newly released digital consulting platform The COO Society, PFI Advisors strives to educate the RIA industry on how to build more impactful and profitable enterprises. For breakaway advisors, PFI Advisors manages full RIA set up and transition to Independence, including office buildout, RIA infrastructure development, client transition, and billing services – all for a simple consulting fee. There is no complicated long-term AUM fee structure or equity stake required to build the firm's future and provide advisors financial independence.
