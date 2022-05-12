Latest report provides comprehensive overview of the issues and complex workflows RIAs face when reporting on alternative investments, the benefits of adding alternative investments into client portfolios, and profiles industry-leading vendors Arch, Canoe, and Mirador.
LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, PFI Advisors is releasing a new industry report (the eleventh in its continuing educational series) focused on the complexities of reporting on alternative investments.
The report examines the rise in demand for RIAs to invest in alternatives, details the benefits of doing so, and explores the added complexities that come with reporting on those assets. With this report, PFI Advisors hopes to shed light on the importance of this asset class and highlight how other RIAs have solved for these complexities, ultimately answering why they believe the added operational burden is worth the hassle.
The report also highlights industry leading solutions that specialize in helping RIAs with the operational challenges of reporting on alternatives:
Arch – Offers clients a singular portal view where data is safely encrypted and can be managed. Their aim is to save RIAs time, eliminate cost, and enhance their ability to understand their data.
Canoe – Offers a simple way for firms to modernize their legacy processes and free up time and resources to focus on higher-level tasks. With Canoe Connect and Canoe Intelligence RIAs can manage their end-to-end alternatives data management workflows.
Mirador– Offers RIAs a way to securely receive and store data, enter the data into the RIA's reporting tool, and reconcile the positions, transactions, and performance, while ensuring their proprietary technology fits into the entire infrastructure of the RIA.
"This is our most anticipated white paper yet," says Matt Sonnen, Founder & CEO of PFI Advisors. "In speaking with many RIAs, it has become apparent that interest in alternative investments has increased and now become a common operational pain point that firms are forced to solve. We are eager to share our findings and hope it will benefit the industry."
