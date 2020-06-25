ATLANTA, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While many employees may not have a definitive timeline to return to work, nearly 71% of employed Americans working from home due to COVID-19 say they are able to collaborate just as well using video conferencing while working from home as they would in an in-person meeting, according to a new online survey commissioned by PGi and conducted by The Harris Poll.
With the majority (61%) of employed Americans working from home due to COVID-19, for many there likely isn't a definitive timeline in place for a return to the traditional workplace, and employers may not be in a rush to have them come back. According to the survey, an overwhelming majority of employed Americans working from home due to COVID-19 (70%) say they can get more work done while working from home now that they don't have as many in-person meetings.
76% of employed Americans working from home due to COVID-19 are using video conferencing more often, and most (63%) said they can accomplish more during a video conference meeting while working from home than in an in-person meeting.
"We've seen remote work and digital transformation accelerate faster in the last three months than in the last three years. As we approach our 'next normal,' we're recognizing that we can be productive without being in a physical office or attending a physical event," said Mark Roberts, CMO, PGi. "Millions of people around the world were forced to work from home due to the pandemic, and we've seen new industries and new applications for collaboration software and services that keep businesses running and workers productive – over video from the comfort and safety of our homes."
PGi, a business communications provider, commissioned The Harris Poll to better understand employed Americans' sentiment and the impact working from home has had on their views regarding work and productivity.
This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of PGi from June 11-15, 2020 among 2,026 U.S. adults ages 18 and older (745 employed Americans working from home due to COVID-19).
When Will In-Person Events and Meetings Come Back?
Highlights from the PGi survey show 75% of employed Americans working from home due to COVID-19 say working from home made them realize in-person meetings aren't always needed. In fact, 69% said working from home made them realize how many unnecessary in-person meetings they previously attended.
The data shows that working from home seems to be just as productive if not more so than being in the office. Given the success of working from home, it's not surprising that 54% of employed Americans working from home due to COVID-19 would not be comfortable attending large, in-person work-related conferences or events this year.
"The unwillingness to attend in-person events doesn't surprise us at all," added Roberts. "We've seen record-breaking usage and demand for our webcasting and streaming events over the past few months, including a 350% increase in demand for our virtual events and a 500% increase in the number of people engaging with our streamed events. In fact, we envision that events in the future will require a hybrid approach to ensure safety and comfort for all attendees to participate in-person or virtually. Many of our customers have commented that this is simply a better way to attend an event."
Broader Implications
Surprisingly, only 8% of employed Americans worked from home before COVID-19. Yet, pre-COVID survey data from PGi found that the most productive place for working adults aside from their desk is home, proving people wanted the freedom and flexibility to work remotely long before the pandemic forced the issue.
While the benefits of working from home are clear, work/life balance remains elusive. The PGi survey found 41% of employed Americans working from home due to COVID-19 said working from home has had a very or somewhat positive impact on work/life balance, while 34% said it's had a very or somewhat negative impact.
However, the survey found broader implications and benefits that come with working from home. Among employed Americans working from home due to COVID-19:
- More than two in five (44%) say it has had a positive impact on their personal development
- 59% say it has had a positive impact on their time spent with family
