JIANGSU, China, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 22nd Sep 2021 PGYTECH has announced the SnapLock quick-release system line for professional photographers. The Beetle Camera Clip, Action Camera SnapLock Plate, the SnapLock Plate Adapter.
PGYTECH's SnapLock Quick Release System uses a self-locking mechanism instead of an old-fashioned knob, enabling photographers to quickly mount their camera or gear in one easy step. The SnapLock plate uses the patented tight-fitting screw to prevent it from getting undone like traditional quick-release plates often do.
These new products use PGYTECH's SnapLock Quick-release system which creates an efficient and convenient creative experience for photography lovers.
PGYTECH's Beetle Camera Clip
Easy to carry, always ready to shoot
The Beetle Camera Clip offers a better way of carrying a camera. This one-step clip enables photographers to instantly mount the Beetle on a strap or belt. The SnapLock System securely mounts your gear and affords instant access to the camera.
The Beetle Camera Clip offers a new way to instantly attach the camera to most straps with one easy motion.
The size of the clip is compact and the range of width compatibility is also increased by 20% compared to traditional bag strap mounts (it offers up to 75 mm width).
The SnapLock plate lets photographers install their cameras in any direction instantly. Creators can adjust the mount direction according to their camera's lens size. The patented tight-fitting screw prevents it from getting undone like traditional camera plates often do.
PGYTECH also launched the Action Camera SnapLock Plate, which is compatible with the Beetle Camera Clip so photographers can quickly mount it to the Beetle Camera Clip for POV filming.
Availability:
https://www.pgytech.com/products/beetle-camera-clip
Retail Price: $59.9
Product Specs:
Main material: Aluminum alloy
Weight(Net Weight): 93g
Maximum load: ≤25kg
PGYTECH SnapLock Plate Adapter
Mount in one easy step
Professional videos require photographers to switch between different gear. If photographers have quite a lot of gear then the SnapLock Plate Adapter is the perfect tool for photographers to ensure their gear becomes compatible with the SnapLock System.
The SnapLock Plate Adapter has 1/4", 3/8" threaded holes, and Arca-Swiss interfaces for wide compatibility.
The patented tight-fitting screw prevents it from getting undone like traditional camera plates often do.
The combination of multiple SnapLock Plate Adapters enables photographers to quickly switch cameras or go from stabilizer to slider to tripod depending on photographers' needs. It also allows quick changes between different camera support equipment at a moment's notice.
The SnapLock Plate Adapter improves the photographer's workflow because of its quick-release system.
Availability:
https://www.pgytech.com/products/snaplock-plate-adapter
Retail Price: $39.9
Product Specs:
Main material: Aluminum alloy
Weight (Net Weight):55g
Maximum load: ≤10kg
The SnapLock Quick-release system improves photographers' workflows. In the near future, PGYTECH will continue to enrich the product line of the SnapLock System that can be adapted to create an efficient and convenient creative experience for photography lovers.
About PGYTECH
We are a group of young and enthusiastic chasers focusing on creating smart camera gears and constantly researching how to improve existing designs to fully cater to photographer's needs.
Website Links of PGYTECH: https://www.pgytech.com/
