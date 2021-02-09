WINTER PARK, Fla., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Phantom Screens, North America's leading provider of retractable screens, announces collaboration with the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) on the 2021 New American Home (TNAH) and The New American Remodel (TNAR). Both homes, located in Winter Park, Florida are featured at this year's virtually held International Builders' Show which runs from February 9–12, 2021.
Builders for both homes have partnered with industry home technology leaders to develop state-of-the-art residences, showcasing the latest in sustainable and innovative home solutions.
"Since the start of the pandemic we've seen clients transform their homes into multi-functional spaces – it's now their residence, office, and retreat sanctuary all rolled into one," said C. Esther De Wolde, Chief Executive Officer of Phantom Screens. "We're very pleased to see the NAHB show homes demonstrate how our motorized screens help deliver energy efficient daylighting, comfortable temperature control, and fresh indoor air without compromising the homes' design."
TNAH 2021, designed by the Phil Kean Group, integrates Phantom's cable guide retractable screens on all sun-facing windows of the home to reduce solar heat gain. The screens can be recessed into cavities to preserve the look of the home, while the dark screen color absorbs light without blocking views to the outdoors. The home's top terrace also includes Phantom's motorized screens which work in tandem with the smart pergola roof louvers, allowing the homeowners to fully open, partially close or fully enclose the outdoor space at the touch of a button. Somfy operates these systems, enabling them to respond automatically to various weather conditions through sun and rain sensors.
This year's TNAR, designed by E2 Homes, integrates the latest in sustainable and energy efficient design. The remodel integrates Phantom's motorized insect screens on the upper balconies promoting fresh air flow and passive cooling throughout the second level of the home. The mesh used maintains the home's lake views and connection to the outdoors. On the ground level, Phantom's motorized screens enclose the lanais outdoor kitchen and dining areas when needed, keeping pests out and creating a functional and comfortable outdoor space for year-round use.
Phantom's screen products work in both homes to promote fresh air access, ventilation and shading, significantly reducing the need for air conditioning to make the homes more energy efficient and cost effective. For more information on how Phantom supports the homes' energy efficiency and other products involved, please visit http://www.tnah.com/ and http://www.tnarh.com/.
About Phantom Screens
Founded in 1992, Phantom Screens® offers homeowners and design/build professionals a variety of retractable screen solutions for doors, windows, multi-panel systems and outdoor spaces. Phantom Screens products provide customers with insect protection, solar shading, temperature control and enhanced privacy in living spaces. With the largest installing distributor network in North America, every screen is professionally installed to provide quality and a full turn-key solution. For more information, visit http://www.phantomscreens.com.
