Kentucky based health and wellness brand, PHARM HEMP now has hemp oil products for sale through Amazon.com. The company's partnership with online retail giant, Amazon, is an important stepping-stone in PHARM HEMP's large-scale expansion across online retail platforms.
Web-based sales have been a major component of the growing popularity in both Hemp and CBD, Amazon represents not only an opportunity for greater visibility, but also a better seat within the health and wellness market.
Total hemp product sales have consistently been on the rise, with a more nearly 60% increase from 2018, pulling in over $4.71 billion in 2019. Now, as more Americans are buying from home, online sales have exceeded record highs, with Amazon becoming a crucial part of the buying trend. The hemp market is also experiencing a boom in online ordering, which is projected to continue over the next five years, reaching a gain of over 30% by the year 2024.
PHARM HEMP has been producing a host of popular items, utilizing triple certified hemp oil and that range of diversity makes them an excellent candidate for online sales through Amazon.
Hemp oil has been touted by the health and wellness community for its ability to provide the desired effects without the use of harsher pharmaceuticals, hemp oil products also contain no THC, making them safe for a variety of users. It is also a vegan product, meaning it contains no animal products; like glycerine, a common ingredient in moisturizers and beauty products.
PHARM HEMP has seen months of online retail expansion throughout 2020, with products for sale through their website, but selling through Amazon can lend a level of credibility to PHARM HEMP's ecommerce portfolio. One major reason that customers prefer buying products that are listed through Amazon is the wealth of visible reviews. Reviews are a major driving source for sales through Amazon, but it has also been found that these reviews can actually play a role in the shaping of buying habits from other sites as well.
Listing products for sale through Amazon allows up and coming brands to maintain a verifiable presence so that new customers can easily look up dozens of product reviews that they may otherwise not see, which allows customers to be more discerning with the products they buy, even when they are buying from sites other than Amazon.com.
PHARM HEMP continues to expand their online and instore presence throughout 2020. Find their products for sale now on Amazon.com, or through their company website, pharm-hemp.com.
