ATLANTA, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JAS Worldwide is pleased to announce the appointment of Dina Bunn as Vice President Customer Experience, Pharma & Healthcare. The addition of Bunn will further strengthen the JAS Pharma & Healthcare leadership team. Holding leadership roles in the air cargo and freight forwarding industries for more than thirty years, Bunn brings to JAS a broad international background in finance, quality management, customer service, and IT service delivery – with particular expertise in logistics for temperature-sensitive healthcare products.
Some of Bunn's notable successes include spearheading the development of an industry-leading cold chain logistics platform, as well as managing a global project to implement a newly established temperature control service offering for a large logistics provider. A certified IATA instructor and quality auditor, Bunn is passionate about customer experience, employee engagement, and operational efficiency.
Bunn's joining JAS further solidifies the company's strategic direction for the pharma and healthcare industry, which is very well rooted in its mantra, 'People Make The Difference.'
"We are happy to welcome Dina to JAS Pharma & Healthcare. Her digitally-driven and yet all-about-people leadership to connect our people's expertise and processes to customer experience excellence will empower JAS people in key markets servicing Pharma and Healthcare customers with strong knowledge, greater transparency, and data intelligence.", said David Bang, EVP Pharma & Healthcare.
About JAS Worldwide
JAS was founded in 1978 in Milan, Italy. Over the last four decades, JAS has grown from regional roots to a global force in freight forwarding. Today, JAS covers 100+ countries with 335 offices and official agents and has over 4,500 employees globally.
