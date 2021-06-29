TAMPA, Fla., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ravkoo, the company that is revolutionizing the pharmacy industry with its advanced Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, today announced it has appointed Pranav Patel to the new role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Patel will focus on growing Ravkoo's digital assets in an efficient and cost-effective manner. He will focus on mentoring the company's tech talent as well, and will be instrumental in ensuring the quality of Ravkoo's IT infrastructure.
"Ravkoo is pleased to have secured the strategic hire of our new Chief Technology Officer, Pranav Patel," said Alpesh Patel, CEO of Ravkoo. "I have known Pranav for many years, and his career and skills growth are off the charts. Pranav is a great match with our corporate culture, so we look forward to his contribution in growing our technology capabilities and the company."
With Patel's hire, Ravkoo will dedicate resources to "speed to market" without compromising quality. Patel and his team will align legacy technologies with future innovations as teh company continues to grow.
"I feel excited to be part of such a forward-thinking company," explained Pranav Patel. "The work ahead of us will be challenging, but that an environment in which I thrive. I envision working with Ravkoo's IT and engineering talent to make the company vanguard in the digital pharmacy world. I agreed to join the Ravkoo team because Alpesh's long-term goals and vision are unparalleled and inspiring. We anticipate great things for Ravkoo as it incorporates new technologies. We will innovate and disrupt the industry for the better."
For more information, go to www.ravkoo.com
About Ravkoo
Ravkoo is a SaaS pharmacy platform with approximately 420 nationwide pharmacy distribution centers in over 100 major cities. The company provides free same-day delivery to its patients' doorsteps. Its mission is to improve patient medication compliance through convenience, consultations and fair pricing.
Media Contact: Kim Jefferson, kim@blastmedia.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pharmacy-software-leader-ravkoo-appoints-chief-technology-officer-301321216.html
SOURCE Ravkoo