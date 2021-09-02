BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PharmaPoint is proud to announce that Mountain Laurel Medical Center has chosen XchangePoint to support the goals of a grant awarded by the Maryland Department of Health for Cardiovascular Disease Intervention (CDI) to improve patient outcomes.
"We are excited to partner with PharmaPoint on this very important initiative to improve medication adherence, and ultimately, the overall health of our cardiovascular patients," said Brian Bailey, CEO. "In looking for a very specific solution to address the grant requirements, PharmaPoint's vision for improving medication adherence perfectly aligned with our goals and objectives."
Mountain Laurel will utilize the MedTransition module within XchangePoint to gain insight into which prescriptions their patients are filling as prescribed. The solution will also help to visually identify and pinpoint gaps in therapy for those medications that the patient has filled to date.
When a cardiovascular patient is seen at one of Mountain Laurel's clinic locations and prescribed a new medication, XchangePoint's MedValidation tool will provide visibility into whether patients have filled those prescriptions. A patient's medication history will be matched up against his or her discharge medication list to determine the specific medications a patient was expected to get filled.
"We know that 50% of chronic medications are not taken properly," said Mike Plaia, PharmaPoint's CEO. "This partnership with Mountain Laurel represents a tremendous opportunity for us to improve outcomes specifically for their CDI patient population, but also allow their patient care teams to support pharmacy interventions across all patient populations, resulting in a significant impact on overall patient outcomes."
About PharmaPoint
PharmaPoint is an innovative, technology-enabled pharmacy management and software company. Through the management of outpatient retail pharmacies for hospitals, health systems and physician groups, our commitment to completing the care continuum results in improved patient health and satisfaction, reduced healthcare costs, and provides clients with a source of ancillary income. Additionally, XchangePoint, our proprietary integrated workflow management system supporting medication management across care transitions, is designed for pharmacy and care team members to drive medication optimization for at-risk patients in the acute, post-acute and ambulatory care settings. PharmaPoint has been recognized as one of the most innovative, inspiring and fastest growing private companies for six consecutive years (2013-2018) by Inc. Magazine. Headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., we are currently managing pharmacies across the United States. For more information about our company, please visit http://www.pharmapoint.com.
About Mountain Laurel Medical Center
Mountain Laurel Medical Center is an outpatient (ambulatory care) family practice offering care to patients of all ages. Caring for pediatric, adolescent, adult and geriatric patients, Mountain Laurel has three clinical locations in Oakland, Grantsville and Westernport, Maryland. The mission of the organization is to provide the highest quality primary health care to the community regardless of ability to pay. Clinical and support services are tailored to meet the physical, psychosocial, nutritional and health education needs of the whole family. For more information, please visit https://www.mtnlaurel.org/.
