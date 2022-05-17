Medical University of South Carolina Health Chooses XchangePoint
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PharmaPoint is excited to announce that Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) Health is the newest partner to choose XchangePoint's post-acute care platform to operationalize transition of care management and ensure adherence of post-discharge medication treatment plans.
In order to improve quality outcomes and reduce readmissions, MUSC Health will utilize XchangePoint's MedTransition console to specifically target congestive heart failure (CHF) patients for post discharge medication checkup calls, as well as to confirm prescription fills.
"XchangePoint will allow MUSC's retail pharmacy team to have an impact on improving medication adherence for patients that are prescribed essential medication therapies, resulting in improved patient outcomes and reduced readmissions," says Valerie Seidel, R.Ph., Vice President of Product Solutions for PharmaPoint. "They will now have the ability to prioritize high risk patient populations, identify possible gaps in prescription fills, utilize targeted worklists and have customizable post-discharge outreach assessments to support extended care coordination."
MUSC Health will initially roll XchangePoint out at their Ashley River Tower (ART) location in Charleston, S.C. Recognized as using the latest in technology innovation for patient care, a team of world-renowned physicians specializes in digestive health, heart and vascular care, and cancer care.
"We are excited to partner with MUSC Health to provide integrated workflow management for their pharmacy centric transitions of care," says Mike Plaia, CEO of PharmaPoint. "Anytime we have respected healthcare leaders tell us that our proven results and competitiveness within the market were the driving factors in their decision making, it solidifies our mission of providing excellent care to patients."
About PharmaPoint
PharmaPoint is an innovative, technology-enabled pharmacy management and software company. Through the management of outpatient retail pharmacies for hospitals, health systems and physician groups, our commitment to completing the care continuum results in improved patient health and satisfaction, reduced healthcare costs, and provides clients with a source of ancillary income. Additionally, XchangePoint, our proprietary integrated workflow management system supporting medication management across care transitions, is designed for pharmacy and care team members to drive medication optimization for at-risk patients in the acute, post-acute and ambulatory care settings. PharmaPoint has been recognized as one of the most innovative, inspiring and fastest growing private companies for six consecutive years (2013-2018) by Inc. Magazine. Headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., we are currently managing pharmacies across the United States. For more information about our company, please visit http://www.pharmapoint.com.
