MIAMI, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Most hospitals and other healthcare providers are missing a significant and reliable source of new revenue from financial rebates that are available for brand and specialty drugs administered to patients. PharmaRebates has announced an expansion of its service that uses proprietary software and business relationships with pharmaceutical manufacturers to assist healthcare providers in capturing this new Rx rebate revenue. This revenue is in addition to any wholesaler rebates or GPO discounts that providers may already receive.
PharmaRebates is a national leader in prescription rebate management that helps healthcare providers find and collect Rx rebate revenue. Hospitals, infusion centers, specialty physician groups, long term care facilities, specialty pharmacies, and other healthcare providers that administer drugs to patients are all eligible.
During a recent interview, Rourke Smith, co-founder of PharmaRebates said "More than half of specialty drugs and injectable medications administered to patients are eligible for rebates. Yet, most providers are not currently collecting these. Typically, most providers are not even aware these rebates exist and if even they are aware, they do not know how or have the ability to collect them. There are approximately 1,600 different drugs that offer rebates today. These drugs and the rebate amounts paid are constantly changing and the data required to collect the rebates is often hidden deep in electronic medical records or claims files. PharmaRebates has the technology to extract this data and collect these rebates from the manufacturers on the providers behalf."
Jon Derek, also a co-founder says, "PharmaRebates is a revenue-driven organization. We have a dedicated focus to assist providers to capture rebates they are entitled to. This enables us to find, collect and pay these rebates. We enjoy some of the most valuable pharma business relationships in the industry, he added."
Implementing Rx rebate management with PharmaRebates is easy, and FREE:
- There is no change and no interference with current pharma relationships or contracts with drug wholesalers, GPOs or insurers.
- There are no upfront costs. Fees come directly from the rebates collected.
- To prove its value, PharmaRebates analyzes the drugs dispensed by the provider and produces a report that shows exactly the rebates that have gone uncollected prior to contracting with the provider. This analysis is free of charge and no commitment is necessary.
- Once operational, there is no interference in the provider's day-to-day operations.
- PharmaRebates receives and analyzes the provider's prescription drug data, reports it to its pharmaceutical company partners, collects rebates and sends quarterly payments to its healthcare clients.
- More than $200M in pharma rebates collected to date.
PharmaRebates, headquartered in Miami, FL, is focused on addressing missed revenue and helping institutional healthcare providers receive the pharmaceutical rebates they are entitled to. Since 2018 more than $200 million in rebate revenue has been collected for clients.
