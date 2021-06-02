TROY, Mich., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Billhighway, an industry-leading financial platform dedicated to chapter-based organizations, is thrilled to announce the launch of a new partnership with The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi (Phi Kappa Phi). Billhighway's full-service solution streamlines data management and financial operations for chapters, eliminating burdensome administrative tasks so chapter leaders can focus more time on their mission.
Founded in 1897, Phi Kappa Phi is the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. The society's mission is to recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage their community of scholars in service to others. With chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States and the Philippines, Phi Kappa Phi's global network of scholars and professionals continue to build an enduring legacy for all generations.
"We always strive to identify forward-thinking resources that will help our chapters and their volunteer leaders work more strategically," said Phi Kappa Phi Executive Director, Mary Todd, Ph.D. "Our partnership with Billhighway brings automated tools that support our chapters in better managing their finances and delivering a seamless member experience."
Through their consolidated chapter banking platform, Billhighway automates accounting and banking workflows by providing organizations and their chapters with real-time data and financial visibility. Chapters are empowered to make accurate, data-driven decisions with reliable financial reporting and quick, secure access to funds. The solution brings full-scale automation to chapters with features including hassle-free funds transfer, simplified expense-management tools, and easy-to-use budgeting functionality.
"Billhighway is honored to partner with Phi Kappa Phi to help optimize their chapter performance," said Billhighway Director of Growth, Mark Prevost. "We are committed to supporting component-based organizations with innovative solutions that drive revenue, increase chapter ROI, and elevate the member experience."
Billhighway brings decades of experience in serving chapter-based organizations and solving the unique data and financial challenges of chapter leaders, volunteers and members.
