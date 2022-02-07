BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SoftIron Ltd., the leader in purpose-built and performance-optimized data center solutions, is pleased to announce that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Phil Crocker, VP Business Development and Channel, to its 2022 Channel Chiefs list. CRN's annual Channel Chiefs project identifies top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence, and innovation in channel leadership. The most recent designation marks the sixth time that Crocker has been selected for his energetic leadership.
Crocker joined SoftIron in early 2021 and quickly established the company's first formal global channel partner program, SoftIron + Co. Through this pioneering program, SoftIron is building an elite, world-class community of profitable, successful channel partners who are accelerating SoftIron's market share growth through unique business value offerings that expand reseller capabilities and offerings. Since launching the program, early channel partners have a high-margin sales pipeline with significant closed deals within the first three quarters - expanding SoftIron's reach to new markets and verticals around the globe.
"SoftIron is a globally distributed, locally embedded company, giving us firm footing for growth, even in the challenging times that the global business community faced in 2021," said Phil Crocker. "What SoftIron is accomplishing is wholly unique, delivering open source-based solutions that have been engineered to drive value across the spectrum of needs for modern core-to-edge data infrastructures. The marketplace has largely become over-commoditized with the 'same old, same old' value prop and little ability for the channel to add differentiation and extra value. SoftIron has an audacious vision with answers to foundational security challenges, cross-platform economies of scale, and green solutions - all while delivering great performance at reduced TCOs. In 2022, we are expanding our roster of talented channel partners around the world with forward-looking, early technology adopter VARS who are excited by what we have on offer that's different to all other storage vendors, large and small. My message for entrepreneurial and technical VARs out there is simple: the train is leaving the station as we speak - don't wait to punch your ticket and jump on board!"
"CRN's 2022 Channel Chiefs recognition is given exclusively to the foremost channel executives who consistently design, promote, and execute effective partner programs and strategies," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We're thrilled to recognize the tireless work and unwavering commitment these honorees put into fostering outstanding business innovation and building strong partner programs to drive channel engagement and success."
CRN's 2022 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at http://www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.
For more information about the SoftIron + Co. partner program, please visit softiron.com/channel-partner-program.
About SoftIron®
SoftIron® is the world leader in task-specific appliances for scale-out data center solutions. Their superior, purpose-built hardware is designed, developed, and manufactured in-house. They are the only manufacturer to offer auditable provenance through the product lifecycle. SoftIron's HyperDrive® software-defined enterprise storage portfolio runs at wire-speed and is custom-designed to optimize Ceph. SoftIron simplifies the deployment of open source based architectures by delivering an enterprise class user experience yet free from software and hardware lock-in. For more information, visit http://www.SoftIron.com.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com
