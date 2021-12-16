MARIN COUNTY, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FanCompass announces the Philadelphia 76ers as the newest National Basketball Association (NBA) team to launch FC CORE, the company's flagship digital fan data platform. The 76ers play in the Eastern Conference of the National Basketball Association and are a property of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE).
"FC CORE has proven to be a key technology in our mission to build our fan database tall and wide for the 76ers digital team," says Tucker Taylor, VP Growth Marketing for HBSE. "We are excited to be collaborating with the team at FanCompass to discover all of the innovative ways we can leverage this technology across our portfolio."
The 76ers integrated the FC CORE fan data platform into their official website, creating the 76ers Fan Hub to engage fans and activate brand partners. Through a strategic mix of FC CORE activation tools, fans are encouraged to participate from anywhere, on any device, sharing data with each interaction that is fed directly into the team's larger data lake. The 76ers digital team have leveraged general activations such as Enter-To-Wins, Trivias, and Polls, as well as targeted, mobile-driven activations for in-arena and off-site watch party experiences. In addition, the 76ers Fan Hub is being leveraged as a digital asset for sponsorship. The 76ers Fan Hub is presented by jersey patch partner Crypto.com, with singular activations and/or ad placements given to a multitude of brands such as mobile partner Verizon.
"We are thrilled to be working with the innovative business team at HBSE and the Philadelphia 76ers," says Lisa Fahey, President of FanCompass. "Not only do they understand the power of fan data, they are consistently seeking new ways to leverage technology to drive greater impact for fans and greater revenue for internal sales and sponsorship teams."
The 76ers Fan Hub can be found on the official team website under 'Fans>Fans Page' in the main navigation. Activations are promoted to fans through the team's official social media, the 76ers App (via app push), email blasts, in-arena PA announcements and printed QR codes, among other channels. This strategic promotion strategy has yielded impressive results across all of their activations.
About the Philadelphia 76ers: The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the most storied franchises in the National Basketball Association, having won three World Championships, earning nine trips to The Finals, and making 51 playoff appearances over 72 seasons. The Philadelphia 76ers organization is a Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment property.
About FanCompass: FanCompass innovates at the intersection of sports, technology, and fan data to drive digital revenue for the global sports industry. FC CORE fan data platform delivers 1st party data and lead generation to build databases that ultimately drive digital sales for any sports property. FanCompass is trusted by clubs and leagues across the NBA, NFL, MLB, MiLB, NCAA, USL, NLL, Motorsports, and esports among others. Learn more at fancompass.com.
