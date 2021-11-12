MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Philips Monitors today announced that it has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for its Philips Momentum 559M1RYV, the 55" Designed for Xbox Gaming Display. This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 1800 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2022, the world's most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV and digitally.
The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest rating receive the "Best of Innovation" distinction. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.
The Philips Momentum Designed for Xbox console gaming monitor (559M1RYV) is designed to provide the ultimate experience for Xbox fans, setting a new standard in gaming monitors for next-gen consoles. The inclusion of the new HDMI 2.1 spec now enables next-gen console gaming with 4K resolution, faster 120Hz refresh rates, HDR support with DisplayHDR 1000, and Always Low Latency for ultra-clear and ultra-smooth gaming performance on a 55" (139.7 cm) panel. The Philips Momentum 559M1RYV includes a specially designed soundbar from the engineers at Bowers & Wilkins, a British loudspeaker company globally recognized for its innovative designs and sound engineering, which completes the immersive gaming experience.
"We're very proud and grateful to be named a CES® Innovation Awards Honoree in the Gaming product category," commented Stefan Sommer, Director of Marketing & Business Management Europe in MMD. "The Philips Momentum 559M1RYV demonstrates our leadership in providing console gamers with the smoothest and most immersive gameplay possible on next-gen consoles."
The CES 2022 Innovation Awards honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. More will be revealed in January. Many honorees will showcase their winning products in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2022.
Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2022, the global stage for innovation, will convene the tech industry in person and digitally, giving global audiences access to major brands and startups, as well as the world's most-influential leaders and industry advocates. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2022 updates, including health protocols and registration.
About MMD
MMD-Monitors & Displays Holding B.V. ('MMD'), registered in the Netherlands, with their head offices in Amsterdam, is a wholly owned company of TPV Technology Limited ('TPV'), which is one of the world's leading monitor and LCD TV manufacturers.
MMD-Monitors & Displays Holding B.V. ('MMD') exclusively markets and sells Philips-branded LCD displays worldwide under trademark license by Koninklijke Philips N.V. By combining the Philips brand promise with TPV's manufacturing expertise in displays, MMD uses a fast and focused approach to bringing innovative products to market.
Media Contact
Jamy Reyes, Envision Peripherals Inc., 510-977-2450, jamy.reyes@epius.com
SOURCE Philips Monitors