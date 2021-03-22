GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- More than just phishing detections, PhishBlockList is a meticulously curated threat intelligence feed which includes valuable metadata attributes like date detected, targeted brand, and other crucial data points providing detailed phishing intelligence data for unparalleled protection against phishing attacks.
zvelo's proprietary AI-based threat detection and URL classification technologies, combined with curated threat data feeds, plus clickstream traffic from a partner network of 600+ million users provides unmatched visibility, coverage, reach and accuracy for powering applications which protect users and devices from active and emerging phishing threats.
"Over the last year, we have made significant investments in advancing our cyber threat intelligence capabilities to capitalize on the unique visibility we have due to our massive global clickstream traffic," explains Jeff Finn, CEO of zvelo. "What we discovered through our analysis and curation process, is that there are considerable gaps in coverage depending on which sources you use for threat intelligence feeds. Our goal is to close those gaps by curating and validating a proprietary mix of external threat intelligence feeds along with our own clickstream traffic, and then layer in the additional intelligence metadata attributes to deliver the most comprehensive phishing threat feed with the highest degree of accuracy and lowest rate of false positives."
About zvelo
zvelo provides industry-leading cyber threat intelligence and URL classification data services. zvelo's proprietary AI-based threat detection and categorization technologies, combines curated domains, threat and other data feeds, with the clickstream traffic from its global partner network of 600+ million users and endpoints to provide unmatched visibility, coverage, reach and accuracy. zvelo powers applications and solutions for the world's leading providers of web filtering, endpoint security, brand safety and contextual targeting, cyber threat intelligence and analysis, and more.
