DURHAM, N.C., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phitonex, Inc., developers of next generation fluorescent reagents for single cell analysis, launched more new fluorescent labels at one time than have been released in the past 2 decades. Today, they also revealed a suite of fluorescent labels for a third laser line (NovaRed), introduced the first digital fluorescent labels, and are offering their innovative NovaFluor labels conjugated directly to antibodies.
Flow cytometry is a critically important technology used across life science research and diagnostics. Single cells, the fundamental unit of health and disease, are measured as they pass through lasers. While this technology has been key in our advances in treatments and diagnostics for cancer, infectious and others diseases, the detection infrastructure - fluorescence - has not seen rapid innovation, despite large leaps in instrumentation capability.
Building on Phitonex's current NovaBlue and NovaYellow fluorescent labels created on the NovaFluor platform and now in use in research laboratories worldwide, they have significantly expanded their suite of fluorescent labels ("colors") available for single cell analysis -- having announced 19 fluorescent labels in the first half of 2020. Additionally, they are releasing the first fluorescent labels with digital brightness, bringing a heretofore unexplored dimension to biological research.
Just as important as these innovations is making reagents available across a wide set of instruments, and accessible to more researchers by releasing NovaFluor-conjugated antibodies. This will bring Phitonex technology into a broader set of life science laboratories as a full reagent provider, and enable broader and deeper cell profiling than ever before. These reagents, combined with the clarity of NovaFluor labels brings deeper insight with simpler experimental design and data analysis.
"The NovaFluor platform has allowed us to build stable, consistent fluorescent labels at a pace that is unheard of in the field. The properties that enable us to rapidly design, test and optimize are the same ones that make NovaFluors such robust and reproducible stains for use in single-cell studies," David Daley, Ph.D. Senior Scientist, said.
Phitonex NovaFluor fluorescent labels and antibodies offer:
- Spectral clarity: NovaFluors are designed for biology, emit light cleanly, and remove the experimental design constraints of traditional dyes
- Plug and play capability: NovaFluors upgrade the number of questions asked per cell immediately and are compatible with a range of instruments
- Unmatched stability and consistency: Phitonex labels lead the industry in terms of lot-to-lot variation, enabling reproducible insight
"Our new line of NovaFluors significantly expands the clean fluorescent labels that researchers need to continue pushing the boundaries of discovery on life-threatening diseases. By offering NovaFluor labeled antibodies directly to our customers, we are incredibly excited that our innovations can be used by a larger set of scientists," said Craig LaBoda, Ph.D. co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Phitonex.
Phitonex has released its NovaFluor CD4 test kits and Conjugation Kits, and is taking orders for conjugated antibodies and custom conjugations. Phitonex will continue to push the envelope in releasing more fluorescent labels for high resolution biology this year, and expand the applications in which NovaFluors can be used. For more information about their labels and to connect to discuss your application, please visit www.phitonex.com or email info [at] phitonex.com.
About Phitonex, Inc.
Phitonex, Inc. is a developer of next generation fluorescent reagents for biomarker detection. Their NovaFluor labels establish a new paradigm in the detection of biological molecules on single cells, critically important in the development of new treatments and cures as the single cell is the fundamental unit of health and disease. NovaFluor reagents are available for purchase at www.phitonex.com. NovaBlue, NovaYellow, NovaRed, NovaFluor, Phiton, and Phitonex are trademarks of Phitonex, Inc. Labels are for research use only, not for use in diagnostic procedures.