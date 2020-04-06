PHOENIX, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STEM Sports® is offering several free STEM lessons at https://STEMSports.com/Samples/ involving sports for students in grades 3 through 8 to continue their STEM education at home. The STEM curriculum uses basketball, football, soccer, volleyball and BMX to teach students science, technology, engineering and math principles while encouraging and engaging children in physical activity.
According to the American Educational Research Association, students lose one month's worth of learning during the two months of summer break, with greater losses in math than reading. Based on this, STEM Sports® believes it is critical to keep students active and learning during this quickly-changing pandemic.
"I feel like we're obligated to help," said Jeff Golner, the President and CEO of STEM Sports®. "This pandemic impacts everyone, especially young students. As an educational curriculum company, we want to give students and their families resources to prevent gaps in education ahead of the summer slump. It will also help occupy their minds and bodies during school closures."
The STEM lessons provided are family-friendly and require simple sports equipment so both parents and students may be involved in the STEM learning process while students stay home during this isolation period.
To access the STEM education resources, visit the organization's website at https://STEMSports.com/Samples/ and fill out a brief form. The free lessons will be emailed to the user for PDF download with Google Drive. Additionally, a free, non-sport specific lesson called Playing with Precision will be offered.
MULTIMEDIA ASSETS:
Link to B-Roll video
Link to Video SOT
Link to Photos
About STEM Sports®:
STEM Sports® provides standards-aligned, turnkey K-8 supplemental curricula that combine STEM disciplines with sports. We deliver authentic hands-on engagement opportunities to students and youth by using BMX, basketball, football, soccer, and volleyball and others as the strategic vehicles and real-life applications to drive STEM-based learning in classrooms, after-school programs, and camps. As a result, students develop critical thinking, collaboration, creative problem-solving, and leadership skills that can be applied throughout their education and future careers. Just as importantly, movement and mindfulness are vital components of our student-led curricula. Our double-play combination of physical activity and cognitive thinking provides a comprehensive, inquiry-based educational experience and a solution for crucial STEM literacy for students. Aligned with Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS), Common Core State Standards (CCSS) and National Standards for K-12 Physical Education, our curricula will cultivate and promote participants' STEM engagement and retention. STEM Sports® provides all of the necessary and relevant sports equipment along with the entire list of supplies called for in the teacher/administer manual and all of the items have a long-lasting shelf life.
For more information, please visit www.STEMSports.com.