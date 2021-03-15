BEIJING, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) ("Phoenix New Media", "ifeng" or the "Company"), a leading new media company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Mr. Shuang Liu, CEO of Phoenix New Media, commented, "We delivered encouraging results in the fourth quarter while remaining committed to the sustained growth and evolution of our business. Despite the industry-wide challenges caused by COVID-19, we continued to bolster our news leadership during the quarter and distinctively combined our editorial expertise and cutting-edge AI algorithms to provide our users with a consistent supply of up-to-date coverage. Meanwhile, we also organized several high-profile offline events in the period to further enhance our brand influence and multifaceted value propositions for advertisers and users. For our flagship news app, iFeng, we continued to fuel the development of a more video-focused content ecosystem through a number of initiatives. Going forward, this should help us to garner more PUGC creation, expand the depth and breadth of our short-form video offerings, and stimulate the social nature of iFeng's community to further boost user interactions and engagement on the platform."

Mr. Liu continued, "Beyond improving our core business lines, we also continued to focus on the cultivation of our new product development capabilities. During the quarter, for example, we leveraged our leadership in content production to launch our online e-commerce brand Phoenix Premium Products for our established massive user base. Going forward, we will continue to focus on the development of our content ecosystem, optimization of our current product offerings, and exploration of new business growth drivers. By advancing our competitive advantages in these key strategic areas, we will also improve our ability to capitalize on those new opportunities which may emerge as the economy continues to recover and people return to their normal ways of life."

Mr. Edward Lu, CFO of Phoenix New Media, further stated, "Our total revenues reached RMB362.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, which was in line with our previous guidance. More importantly, due to our strict cost control measures, we achieved a 33.7% year-over-year reduction in total operating expenses during the quarter. Meanwhile, we plan to continue focusing on new business models in the market while also actively exploring the development of and investment in new products to capture additional growth opportunities. We expect the combination of our growing brand influence and deep insights into new product categories will help us not only navigate the current macro uncertainties, but also seize more business opportunities with strong potential in 2021."

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

As disclosed in the second quarter 2020 unaudited financial results announcement made on August 17, 2020, the Company sold all of its investment in Beijing Yitian Xindong Network Technology Co., Ltd. ("Yitian Xindong" or "Tadu") in the second quarter of 2020 and the disposal of Tadu was qualified for reporting as a "discontinued operation" in the Company's financial statements. Accordingly, Tadu's results of operations have been excluded from the Company's results from continuing operations in the condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income/(loss) and are presented in separate line items as discontinued operations for all prior periods. The related assets and liabilities associated with the discontinued operations in the prior year consolidated balance sheets were classified as assets/liabilities held for sale to provide the comparable financial information, and the financial information and non-GAAP financial information disclosed in this press release is presented on a continuing operations basis, unless otherwise specifically stated.

REVENUES

Total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased by 9.5% to RMB362.2 million (US$55.5 million) from RMB400.4 million in the same period of 2019, which was primarily due to the negative impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Net advertising revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased by 7.3% to RMB336.7 million (US$51.6 million) from RMB363.1 million in the same period of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to the negative impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Paid services revenues[1] in the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased by 31.4% to RMB25.5 million (US$3.9 million) from RMB37.3 million in the same period of 2019. Revenues from paid contents in the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased by 46.6% to RMB11.2 million (US$1.7 million) from RMB20.9 million in the same period of 2019, which was mainly due to the tightening of rules and regulations on digital reading in China and in line with the broader market conditions reflecting the trend towards free online reading. Revenues from MVAS and games were small and had been declining for the past years. Revenues from others in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by 31.2% to RMB10.9 million (US$1.7 million) from RMB8.3 million in the same period of 2019, which was mainly caused by the increase in revenues from E-commerce and online real estate related services.

COST OF REVENUES

Cost of revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased by 5.1% to RMB179.2 million (US$27.5 million) from RMB188.8 million in the same period of 2019. The decrease in cost of revenues was mainly due to the following:

  • Content and operational costs in the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased to RMB158.4 million (US$24.3 million) from RMB172.2 million in the same period of 2019, mainly due to the Company's strict cost control measures taken to enhance its operating efficiency in 2020. Share-based compensation included in the content and operational costs  in the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased to RMB0.2 million (US$0.03 million) from RMB1.1 million in the same period of 2019.

Bandwidth costs in the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased to RMB13.9 million (US$2.1 million) from RMB14.9 million in the same period of 2019, mainly due to the adoption of more efficient cloud-based servers to replace local severs in 2020.

The decrease was partially offset by the following:

  • Revenue sharing fees in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased to RMB6.9 million (US$1.1 million) from RMB1.7 million in the same period of 2019, primarily attributable to the increase in revenue sharing fees paid to channel partners.

GROSS PROFIT

Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased to RMB183.0 million (US$28.0 million) from RMB211.6 million in the same period of 2019. Gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased to 50.5% as compared to 52.8% in the same period of 2019.

To supplement the financial measures presented in accordance with the United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has presented certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, which excludes the impact of certain reconciling items as stated in the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below. The related reconciliations to GAAP financial measures are presented in the accompanying "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results of Operation Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures."

Non-GAAP gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2020, which excluded share-based compensation, decreased to 50.6% from 53.1% in the same period of 2019.

OPERATING EXPENSES OR GAINS AND LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

Total operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased by 33.7% to RMB211.8 million (US$32.5 million) from RMB319.6 million in the same period of 2019, primarily attributable to the decrease in the Company's traffic acquisition expenses and the personnel-related expenses caused by the strict cost control measures taken to enhance its operating efficiency, which was partially offset by the impairment of goodwill for the reporting unit of Beijing Fenghuang Tianbo Network Technology Co., Ltd. ("Tianbo") recognized in the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company recognized an impairment of goodwill of RMB22.8 million (US$3.5 million) for the Tianbo reporting unit in the fourth quarter of 2020, mainly caused by the negative impact on Tianbo from both the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 and the tightening of rules and regulations on real estate market in China as well as intensified industry competition. The impairment loss of goodwill was determined by quantitatively comparing the fair value of the Tianbo reporting unit to its carrying amounts, with the fair value of the Tianbo reporting unit determined based on the discounted cash flows of Tianbo. Share-based compensation included in operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB2.5  million (US$0.4 million), as compared to RMB2.8 million in the same period of 2019.

Loss from operations in the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB28.8 million (US$4.4 million), improved from RMB108.1 million in the same period of 2019. Operating margin in the fourth quarter of 2020 was negative 8.0%, improved from negative 27.0% in the same period of 2019.

Non-GAAP loss from operations in the fourth quarter of 2020, which excluded share-based compensation and impairment of goodwill, was RMB3.3 million (US$0.5 million), improved from RMB104.2 million in the same period of 2019. Non-GAAP operating margin in the fourth quarter of 2020, which excluded share-based compensation and impairment of goodwill, was negative 0.9%, improved from negative 26.0% in the same period of 2019.

OTHER INCOME OR LOSS

Other income or loss reflects net interest income, foreign currency exchange gain or loss, loss from equity method investments, changes in fair value of forward contract in relation to disposal of investments in Particle, gain on disposal of available-for-sale debt investments and others, net[2]. Total net other income in the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB499.1 million (US$76.5 million), compared to RMB1,016.6 million in the same period of 2019.

  • Gain on disposal of available-for-sale debt investments in the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB477.3 million (US$73.1 million), compared to RMB1,001.2 million in the same period of 2019, which represented the gain from the disposal of part of the Company's investments in Particle. The transaction contemplated by the share purchase agreement signed by the Company and Run Liang Tai Management Limited, or Run Liang Tai, and its designated entities (the "Buyers") in August 2020 under which the Company agreed to sell a total of 140,248,775 shares of Particle to the Buyers at a total purchase price of US$150 million and a per share purchase price of US$1.0695 was closed on October 19, 2020.
  • Net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased to RMB9.3 million (US$1.4 million) from RMB6.7 million in the same period of 2019, mainly caused by more investments in term deposits and short term investments in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Foreign currency exchange gain in the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB3.9 million (US$0.6 million), compared to foreign currency exchange gain of RMB1.0 million in the same period of 2019.
  • Loss from equity method investments in the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB0.2 million (US$0.03 million), compared to nil in the same period of 2019.
  • Changes in fair value of forward contract in relation to disposal of investments in Particle in the first quarter of 2020 was nil, compared to a gain of RMB4.4 million in the same period of 2019.
  • Others, net in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased to RMB8.8 million (US$1.4 million) from RMB3.3 million in the same period of 2019, mainly attributable to more government subsidies received in the fourth quarter of 2019.

NET INCOME OR LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LIMITED

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited in the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB454.8 million (US$69.7 million), compared to net income from continuing operations attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited of RMB902.5 million in the same period of 2019. Net margin from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2020 was 125.6%, compared to 225.4% in the same period of 2019. Net income from continuing operations per ordinary share in the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB0.78 (US$0.12), compared to net income from continuing operations per ordinary share of RMB1.55 in the same period of 2019.

Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations attributable to Company in the fourth quarter of 2020, which excluded share-based compensation, changes in fair value of forward contract in relation to disposal of investments in Particle, loss from equity method investments, gain on disposal of available-for-sale debt investments and impairment of goodwill, was RMB8.2 million (US$1.3 million), compared to non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations attributable to the Company of RMB99.2 million in the same period of 2019. Non-GAAP net margin from continuing operations in the fourth quarter of 2020 was negative 2.3%, compared to negative 24.8% in the same period of 2019. Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations per diluted ADS[3] in the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB0.11 (US$0.02), compared to non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations per diluted ADS of RMB1.36 in the same period of 2019.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company's weighted average number of ADSs used in the computation of diluted net loss per ADS was 72,790,541. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had a total of 582,324,325 ordinary shares outstanding, or the equivalent of 72,790,541 ADSs.

Full Year 2020 Financial Results

REVENUES

Total revenues in 2020 decreased by 9.0% to RMB1.21 billion (US$185.3 million) from RMB1.33 billion in 2019, primarily attributable to the negative impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Net advertising revenues in 2020 decreased by 6.8% to RMB1.11 billion (US$170.6 million) from RMB1.20 billion in 2019, primarily due to the negative impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Paid services revenues in 2020 decreased by 28.0% to RMB95.8 million (US$14.7 million) from RMB133.0 million in 2019, primarily attributable to the tightening of rules and regulations on digital reading in China and in line with the broader market conditions reflecting the trend towards free online reading.

COST OF REVENUES

Cost of revenues in 2020 decreased by 18.2% to RMB559.3 million (US$85.7 million) from RMB683.3 million in 2019, primarily attributable to the Company's strict cost control measures taken to enhance its operating efficiency in 2020. Share-based compensation included in cost of revenues in 2020 was RMB2.6 million (US$0.4 million) as compared to RMB5.2 million in 2019.

Gross profit in 2020 increased slightly to RMB649.6 million (US$99.5 million) from RMB644.5 million in 2019. Gross margin in 2020 increased to 53.7% from 48.5% in 2019, mainly attributable to the Company's strict cost control measures taken to enhance its operating efficiency in 2020, as explained above.

OPERATING EXPENSES OR GAINS AND LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

Total operating expense in 2020 decreased to RMB752.1million (US$115.3million) from RMB1,000.5 million in 2019, primarily attributable to the decreases in both the Company's traffic acquisition expenses and the personnel-related expenses as a result of the strict cost control measures taken by the Company to enhance its operating efficiency in 2020. Share-based compensation included in operating expenses was RMB6.8 million (US$1.0 million) in 2020, compared to RMB6.7 million in 2019.

Loss from operations in 2020 was RMB102.6 million (US$15.7 million), improved from RMB356.1 million in 2019. Operating margin in 2020 was negative 8.5%, improved from negative 26.8% in 2019.

Non-GAAP loss from operations in 2020, which excluded share-based compensation and impairment of goodwill, was RMB70.4 million (US$10.8 million), improved from RMB344.3 million in 2019. Non-GAAP operating margin in 2020, which excluded share-based compensation and impairment of goodwill, was negative 5.8%, improved from negative 25.9% in 2019.

NET INCOME OR LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LIMITED

Net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company in 2020 was RMB418.0 million (US$64.1 million), compared to net income from continuing operations attributable to the Company of RMB664.2 million in 2019. Net margin from continuing operations in 2020 was 34.6%, compared to 50.0% in 2019. Net income from continuing operations per diluted ordinary share in 2020 was RMB0.72 (US$0.11), compared to a net income from continuing operations per diluted ordinary share of RMB1.14 in 2019.

Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations attributable to the Company in the fiscal year of 2020, which excluded share-based compensation, loss/(income) from equity method investments, changes in fair value of forward contract in relation to disposal of investments in Particle, changes in fair value of loan related to co-sale of Particle shares, gain on disposal of available-for-sale debt investments, impairment of available-for-sale debt investment and impairment of goodwill, was RMB33.7 million (US$5.2 million), compared to non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations attributable to the Company of RMB326.1 million in 2019. Non-GAAP net margin from continuing operations in the fiscal year of 2020 was negative 2.8%, improved from negative 24.6% in 2019. Non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations per diluted ADS in 2020 was RMB0.46 (US$0.07), improved from non-GAAP net loss from continuing operations per diluted ADS of RMB4.48 in 2019.

CERTAIN BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

As of December 31, 2020, the Company's cash and cash equivalents, term deposits and short term investments and restricted cash were RMB1.67 billion (US$255.8 million).

The Company's investments in Particle were recorded as available-for sale debt investments in the balance sheet. The fair value of the Company's available-for-sale debt investments in Particle decreased from RMB1,061.3 million as of September 30, 2020 to RMB30.7 million (US$4.7 million) as of December 31, 2020, as the share transfer transaction between the Company and the Buyers was closed on October 19, 2020 and the available-for-sale debt investments as of December 31, 2020 only included the 4,584,209 series D1 preferred shares of Particle still held by the Company. The fair value of the investments in Particle as of December 31, 2020 was determined based on a valuation technique under the market approach, known as the guideline company method.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2021, the Company expects its total revenues to be between RMB210.2 million and RMB230.2 million; net advertising revenues are expected to be between RMB192.0 million and RMB207.0 million; and paid services revenues are expected to be between RMB18.2 million and RMB23.2 million.

All of the above forecasts reflect the Company's management's current and preliminary view, which is subject to change and substantial uncertainty, particularly in view of the potential impact of the COVID-19, the effects of which are difficult to analyse and predict.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call at 9:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on March 15, 2021, (March 16, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time) to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 unaudited financial results and operating performance.

To participate in the call, please use the dial-in numbers and conference ID below:

International:

+65 67135090

Mainland China:

4006208038

Hong Kong:

+852 30186771

United States:

+1 8456750437

United Kingdom:

+44 2036214779

Australia:

+61 290833212

Conference ID:

8338423

A replay of the call will be available through March 23, 2021, by using the dial-in numbers and conference ID below:

International:

+61 2 8199 0299

Mainland China:

4006322162

Hong Kong:

+852 30512780

United States:

+1 646 254 3697

Conference ID:

8338423

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.ifeng.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with the United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), Phoenix New Media Limited uses non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP income or loss from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income or loss attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited, non-GAAP net margin and non-GAAP net income or loss per diluted ADS, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP gross profit is gross profit excluding share-based compensation. Non-GAAP gross margin is non-GAAP gross profit divided by total revenues. Non-GAAP income or loss from operations is income or loss from operations excluding share-based compensation and impairment of goodwill. Non-GAAP operating margin is non-GAAP income or loss from operations divided by total revenues. Non-GAAP net income or loss attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited is net income or loss attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited excluding share-based compensation, income or loss from equity method investments, net of impairments, gain on disposal of available-for-sale debt investments, changes in fair value of forward contract in relation to disposal of investments in Particle, impairment of goodwill, impairment of available-for-sale debt investments and changes in fair value of loan related to co-sale of Particle shares. Non-GAAP net margin is non-GAAP net income or loss attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited divided by total revenues. Non-GAAP net income or loss per diluted ADS is non-GAAP net income or loss attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited divided by weighted average number of diluted ADSs. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the aforementioned non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items add clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with the related GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that using these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its business allows both management and investors to assess the Company's performance against its competitors and ultimately monitor its capacity to generate returns for investors. The Company also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of items like share-based compensation, income or loss from equity method investments, net of impairments, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring items, and without the effect of gain on disposal of available-for-sale debt investments, changes in fair value of forward contract in relation to disposal of investments in Particle, impairment of goodwill, impairment of available-for-sale debt investments and changes in fair value of loan related to co-sale of Particle shares, which have been significant and one-time items. However, the use of these non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's gross profit, income or loss from operations and net income or loss attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited for the period. In addition, because these non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as an alternative to, the financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB6.5250 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on December 31, 2020, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred could be converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all. For analytical presentation, all percentages are calculated using the numbers presented in the financial statements contained in this earnings release.

About Phoenix New Media Limited

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) is a leading new media company providing premium content on an integrated Internet platform, including PC and mobile, in China. Having originated from a leading global Chinese language TV network based in Hong Kong, Phoenix TV, the Company enables consumers to access professional news and other quality information and share user-generated content on the Internet through their PCs and mobile devices. Phoenix New Media's platform includes its PC channel, consisting of ifeng.com website, which comprises interest-based verticals and interactive services; its mobile channel, consisting of mobile news applications, mobile video application, digital reading applications and mobile Internet website; and its operations with the telecom operators that provides mobile value-added services.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward−looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward−looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Phoenix New Media's strategic and operational plans, contain forward−looking statements. Phoenix New Media may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Phoenix New Media's beliefs and expectations, are forward−looking statements. Forward−looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the expected growth of online and mobile advertising, online video and mobile paid services markets in China; the Company's reliance on online and mobile advertising and MVAS for a majority of its total revenues; the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its services; the Company's expectations regarding maintaining and strengthening its relationships with advertisers, partners and customers; the Company's investment plans and strategies, fluctuations in the Company's quarterly operating results; the Company's plans to enhance its user experience, infrastructure and services offerings; the Company's reliance on mobile operators in China to provide most of its MVAS; changes by mobile operators in China to their policies for MVAS; competition in its industry in China; relevant government policies and regulations relating to the Company; and the effects of the COVID-19 on the economy in China in general and on the Company's business in particular. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its registration statement on Form F−1, as amended, and its annual reports on Form 20−F. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Phoenix New Media does not undertake any obligation to update any forward−looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Phoenix New Media Limited

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands)





December 31,





December 31,





December 31,







2019





2020





2020







RMB





RMB





US$







Audited





Unaudited





Unaudited



ASSETS

























Current assets:

























Cash and cash equivalents





310,876







357,796







54,835



Term deposits and short term investments





1,271,889







1,280,033







196,174



Restricted cash





66,234







31,039







4,757



Accounts receivable, net





609,627







675,616







103,543



Amounts due from related parties





56,653







32,587







4,994



Prepayment and other current assets





57,391







42,846







6,565



Assets held for sale





184,032







-







-



Total current assets





2,556,702







2,419,917







370,868



Non-current assets:

























Property and equipment, net





97,357







62,649







9,601



Intangible assets, net





13,633







12,396







1,900



Goodwill





22,786







-







-



Available-for-sale debt investments





2,014,537







36,662







5,619



Equity investments, net





13,237







94,821







14,532



Deferred tax assets





73,688







86,867







13,313



Operating lease right-of- use assets, net





84,550







49,487







7,584



Other non-current assets





19,859







9,753







1,495



Assets held for sale





429,468







-







-



Total non-current assets





2,769,115







352,635







54,044



Total assets





5,325,817







2,772,552







424,912



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Current liabilities:

























Accounts payable





249,018







221,203







33,901



Amounts due to related parties





34,155







34,420







5,275



Advances from customers





46,172







38,835







5,952



Taxes payable





287,765







402,610







61,703



Salary and welfare payable





157,784







156,599







24,000



Deposits in relation to future disposal of investment

 in Particle





355,212







-







-



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities





274,122







172,376







26,417



Operating lease liabilities





37,874







36,370







5,574



Liabilities held for sale





63,341







-







-



Total current liabilities





1,505,443







1,062,413







162,822



Non-current liabilities:

























Deferred tax liabilities





192,142







1,312







201



Long-term liabilities





27,612







28,182







4,319



Operating lease liabilities





49,929







16,672







2,555



Liabilities held for sale





5,676







-







-



Total non-current liabilities





275,359







46,166







7,075



Total liabilities





1,780,802







1,108,579







169,897



Shareholders' equity:

























Phoenix New Media Limited shareholders' equity:

























Class A ordinary shares





17,499







17,499







2,682



Class B ordinary shares





22,053







22,053







3,380



Additional paid-in capital





1,611,484







1,620,580







248,365



Statutory reserves





88,583







92,017







14,102



Retained earnings





186,324







(88,191)







(13,516)



Accumulated other comprehensive income





1,405,808







(28,214)







(4,324)



Total Phoenix New Media Limited shareholders' equity





3,331,751







1,635,744







250,689



Noncontrolling interests





213,264







28,229







4,326



Total shareholders' equity





3,545,015







1,663,973







255,015



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





5,325,817







2,772,552







424,912



 

Phoenix New Media Limited

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income/(loss)

(Amounts in thousands, except for number of shares and per share (or ADS) data)



Three Months Ended





Twelve Months Ended





December 31,





September 30,





December 31,





December 31,





December 31,





December 31,





December 31,





2019





2020





2020





2020





2019





2020





2020





RMB





RMB





RMB





US$





RMB





RMB





US$



Revenues:























































         Net advertising revenues



363,114







281,308







336,653







51,594







1,194,761







1,113,017







170,577



         Paid service revenues



37,259







21,681







25,546







3,915







133,020







95,828







14,686



Total revenues



400,373







302,989







362,199







55,509







1,327,781







1,208,845







185,263



         Cost of revenues



(188,819)







(150,036)







(179,224)







(27,467)







(683,330)







(559,286)







(85,714)



Gross profit



211,554







152,953







182,975







28,042







644,451







649,559







99,549



Operating expenses:























































         Sales and marketing expenses



(160,581)







(64,899)







(75,660)







(11,595)







(541,772)







(279,429)







(42,824)



         General and administrative expenses



(103,241)







(74,782)







(70,716)







(10,838)







(242,047)







(277,931)







(42,595)



         Technology and product development expenses



(55,816)







(41,706)







(42,617)







(6,531)







(216,741)







(171,989)







(26,358)



         Impairment of goodwill



-







-







(22,786)







(3,492)







-







(22,786)







(3,492)



Total operating expenses



(319,638)







(181,387)







(211,779)







(32,456)







(1,000,560)







(752,135)







(115,269)



Loss from operations



(108,084)







(28,434)







(28,804)







(4,414)







(356,109)







(102,576)







(15,720)



Other income/(loss):























































         Interest income, net



6,673







14,792







9,309







1,427







22,721







35,421







5,429



         Foreign currency exchange gain



1,003







3,218







3,921







601







7,892







5,494







842



         Income/(loss) from equity method investments



-







6,013







(179)







(27)







(3,447)







5,598







858



         Impairment of available-for-sale debt investments



-







(2,000)







-







-







-







(2,000)







(307)



         Gain on disposal of available-for-sale debt investments*



1,001,181







-







477,254







73,142







1,001,181







477,254







73,142



         Changes in fair value of loan related to

            co-sale of Particle shares



-







(4,486)







-







-







-







(24,535)







(3,760)



         Changes in fair value of forward contract in

           relation to disposal of investments in Particle



4,441







-







-







-







4,441







16,085







2,465



         Others, net



3,351







13,360







8,770







1,343







15,031







35,881







5,499



Income from continuing operations before income

  taxes



908,565







2,463







470,271







72,072







691,710







446,622







68,448



          Income tax expense



(3,349)







(1,725)







(14,793)







(2,267)







(21,950)







(18,977)







(2,909)



Net income from continuing operations



905,216







738







455,478







69,805







669,760







427,645







65,539



Net income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes



15,360







-







-







-







54,242







(62,366)







(9,558)



Net income



920,576







738







455,478







69,805







724,002







365,279







55,981



Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling

  interests:























































         Net (income) from continuing operations

            attributable to noncontrolling interests



(2,692)







(1,687)







(700)







(107)







(5,564)







(9,669)







(1,482)



         Net (income)/loss from discontinued operations

            attributable to noncontrolling interests



(6,130)







-







-







-







9,391







24,759







3,795



     Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling

       interests



(8,822)







(1,687)







(700)







(107)







3,827







15,090







2,313



Net income/(loss) attributable to Phoenix New

  Media Limited:























































        Net income/(loss) from continuing operations

          attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited



902,524







(949)







454,778







69,698







664,196







417,976







64,058



        Net income/(loss) from discontinued operations

          attributable to Phoenix New Media Limited



9,230







-







-







-







63,633







(37,607)







(5,764)



     Net income/(loss) attributable to Phoenix New

       Media Limited



911,754







(949)







454,778







69,698







727,829







380,369







58,294



Net income



920,576







738







455,478







69,805







724,002







365,279







55,981



         Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax: fair

            value remeasurement for available-for-sale

            investments



191,511







1,598







(2,736)







(419)







1,188,762







(887,248)







(135,977)



         Other comprehensive loss, net of tax: reclassification

            adjustment for disposal of  available-for-sale debt

            investments



(1,008,795)







-







(491,197)







(75,279)







(1,008,795)







(491,197)







(75,279)



         Other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax:

           foreign currency translation adjustment



(31,312)







(43,077)







(41,326)







(6,333)







37,483







(55,577)







(8,517)



Comprehensive income/(loss)



71,980







(40,741)







(79,781)







(12,226)







941,452







(1,068,743)







(163,792)



         Comprehensive (income)/loss attributable to

           noncontrolling interests



(8,822)







(1,687)







(700)







(107)







3,827







15,090







2,313



Comprehensive income/(loss)  attributable to

  Phoenix New Media Limited



63,158







(42,428)







(80,481)







(12,333)







945,279







(1,053,653)







(161,479)



Basic net income/(loss) per Class A and Class B

  ordinary share:























































              -Continuing operations



1.55







-







0.78







0.12







1.14







0.72







0.11



              -Discontinued operations



0.02







-







-







-







0.11







(0.07)







(0.01)



        Basic net income/(loss) per Class A and

           Class B ordinary share



1.57







-







0.78







0.12







1.25







0.65







0.10



Diluted net income/(loss) per Class A

  and Class B ordinary share:























































              -Continuing operations



1.55







-







0.78







0.12







1.14







0.72







0.11



              -Discontinued operations



0.02







-







-







-







0.11







(0.07)







(0.01)



Diluted net income/(loss) per Class A

  and Class B ordinary share



1.57







-







0.78







0.12







1.25







0.65







0.10



Basic income/(loss) per ADS (1 ADS

  represents 8 Class A ordinary shares):























































              -Continuing operations



12.40







(0.01)







6.25







0.96







9.13







5.74







0.88



              -Discontinued operations



0.13







-







-







-







0.87







(0.51)







(0.08)



        Basic net income/(loss) per ADS (1 ADS

          represents 8 Class A ordinary shares)



12.53







(0.01)







6.25







0.96







10.00







5.23







0.80



Diluted net income/(loss) per ADS (1 ADS

  represents 8 Class A ordinary shares)























































              -Continuing operations



12.40







(0.01)







6.25







0.96







9.13







5.74







0.88



              -Discontinued operations



0.13







-







-







-







0.87







(0.51)







(0.08)



         Diluted net income/(loss) per ADS (1 ADS

           represents 8 Class A ordinary shares)



12.53







(0.01)







6.25







0.96







10.00







5.23







0.80



Weighted average number of Class A and Class B

  ordinary shares used in computing net income/(loss) per

  share:























































         Basic



582,324,325







582,324,325







582,324,325







582,324,325







582,275,800







582,324,325







582,324,325



         Diluted



582,324,325







582,324,325







582,324,325







582,324,325







582,275,800







582,324,325







582,324,325



* The gain on disposal of available-for-sale debt investments had been net of accrued PRC withholding tax, which was calculated based on 10% of the gain recognized from the disposal of available-for-sale debt investments in Particle, with any relevant tax adjustments if applicable, as regulated by the Public Notice on Several Issues regarding Enterprise Income Tax for Indirect Property Transfer by Non-resident Enterprises, or SAT Circular 7, issued on February 3, 2015, and the Public Notice Regarding Issues Concerning the Withholding of Non-resident Enterprise Income Tax at Source, or SAT Public Notice 37, issued on October 17, 2017. The accrued withholding tax may vary with the actual withholding tax to be paid in the future. The difference between the currently calculated withholding tax and the actual withholding tax to be paid will be recognized as gain or loss on disposal of available-for-sale debt investments in the period when the Company actually settles the withholding tax with the tax authorities in PRC.

 

Phoenix New Media Limited

Condensed Segments Information

(Amounts in thousands)



Three Months Ended





Twelve Months Ended





December 31,





September 30,





December 31,





December 31,





December 31,





December 31,





December 31,





2019





2020





2020





2020





2019





2020





2020





RMB





RMB





RMB





US$





RMB





RMB





US$





Unaudited





Unaudited





Unaudited





Unaudited





Audited*





Unaudited





Unaudited



Revenues:























































Net advertising service



363,114







281,308







336,653







51,594







1,194,761







1,113,017







170,577



Paid services



37,259







21,681







25,546







3,915







133,020







95,828







14,686



Total revenues



400,373







302,989







362,199







55,509







1,327,781







1,208,845







185,263



Cost of revenues























































Net advertising service



181,057







143,463







165,581







25,376







623,787







523,813







80,278



Paid services



7,762







6,573







13,643







2,091







59,543







35,473







5,436



Total cost of revenues



188,819







150,036







179,224







27,467







683,330







559,286







85,714



Gross profit























































Net advertising service



182,057







137,845







171,072







26,218







570,974







589,204







90,299



Paid services



29,497







15,108







11,903







1,824







73,477







60,355







9,250



Total gross profit



211,554







152,953







182,975







28,042







644,451







649,559







99,549



 

Phoenix New Media Limited

Condensed Information of Cost of Revenues

(Amounts in thousands)



Three Months Ended





Twelve Months Ended





December 31,





September 30,





December 31,





December 31,





December 31,





December 31,





December 31,





2019





2020





2020





2020





2019





2020





2020





RMB





RMB





RMB





US$





RMB





RMB





US$





Unaudited





Unaudited





Unaudited





Unaudited





Audited*





Unaudited





Unaudited



Revenue sharing fees



1,761







6,026







6,897







1,057







25,157







19,550







2,996



Content and operational costs



172,152







129,749







158,458







24,284







603,573







482,641







73,968



Bandwidth costs



14,906







14,261







13,869







2,126







54,600







57,095







8,750



Total cost of revenues



188,819







150,036







179,224







27,467







683,330







559,286







85,714



 

 

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results of Operations Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures

(Amounts in thousands, except for number of ADSs and per ADS data)







































Three Months Ended December 31, 2019



Three Months Ended September 30, 2020



Three Months Ended December 31, 2020



GAAP



Non-GAAP

Adjustments



Non-

GAAP



GAAP



Non-GAAP

Adjustments



Non-

GAAP



GAAP



Non-GAAP

Adjustments



Non-

GAAP



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



Unaudited



Unaudited



Unaudited



Unaudited



Unaudited



Unaudited



Unaudited



Unaudited



Unaudited

Gross profit

211,554



1,074

(1)

212,628



152,953



401

(1)

153,354



182,975



229

(1)

183,204

Gross margin

52.8%







53.1%



50.5%







50.6%



50.5%







50.6%







3,928

(1)









1,758

(1)









2,734

(1)









-

(2)









-

(2)









22,786

(2)



Loss from operations

(108,084)



3,928



(104,156)



(28,434)



1,758



(26,676)



(28,804)



25,520



(3,284)

Operating margin

(27.0)%







(26.0)%



(9.4)%







(8.8)%



(8.0)%







(0.9)%







3,928

(1)









1,758

(1)









2,734

(1)









-

(2)









-

(2)









22,786

(2)









-

(3)









(6,013)

(3)









179

(3)









(1,143,755)

(4)









-

(4)









(573,860)

(4)









(4,441)

(5)









-

(5)









-

(5)









-

(6)









4,486

(6)









-

(6)









-

(7)









2,000

(7)









-

(7)









-

(8)









-

(8)









(11,393)

(8)









142,574

(9)









-

(9)









96,606

(9)



Net income/(loss) attributable

   to Phoenix New

   Media Limited

902,524



(1,001,694)



(99,170)



(949)



2,231



1,282



454,778



(462,948)



(8,170)

Net margin

225.4%







(24.8)%



(0.3)%







0.4%



125.6%







(2.3)%

Net income/(loss) per

   ADS-diluted

12.40







(1.36)



(0.01)







0.02



6.25







(0.11)

Weighted average number

   of ADSs used in computing

   diluted net income/(loss) per ADS

72,790,541







72,790,541



72,790,541







72,790,541



72,790,541







72,790,541

(1)  Share-based compensation

(2)  Impairment of goodwill  

(3)  (Income)/loss from equity method investments

(4)  Gain on disposal of available-for-sale debt investments

(5)  Changes in fair value of forward contract in relation to disposal of investments in Particle

(6)  Changes in fair value of loan related to co-sale of Particle shares

(7)  Impairment of available-for-sale debt investments

(8)  Loss attributable to noncontrolling interest related to item (2) 

(9)  Accrued withholding taxes of item (4). Other non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items have no income tax effect.

 

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results of Operations Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures

(Amounts in thousands, except for number of ADSs and per ADS data)



























Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019



Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020



























GAAP



Non-GAAP

Adjustments



Non-

GAAP



GAAP



Non-GAAP

Adjustments



Non-

GAAP



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



RMB



Unaudited



Unaudited



Unaudited



Unaudited



Unaudited



Unaudited

Gross profit

644,451



5,173

(1)

649,624



649,559



2,613

(1)

652,172

Gross margin

48.5%







48.9%



53.7%







54.0%







11,859

(1)









9,383

(1)









-

(2)









22,786

(2)



Loss from operations

(356,109)



11,859



(344,250)



(102,576)



32,169



(70,407)

Operating margin

(26.8)%







(25.9)%



(8.5)%







(5.8)%







11,859

(1)









9,383

(1)









-

(2)









22,786

(2)









3,447

(3)









(5,598)

(3)









(1,143,755)

(4)









(573,860)

(4)









(4,441)

(5)









(16,085)

(5)









-

(6)









24,535

(6)









-

(7)









2,000

(7)









-

(8)









(11,393)

(8)









142,574

(9)









96,606

(9)



Net income/(loss) attributable to Phoenix New

Media Limited

664,196



(990,316)



(326,120)



417,976



(451,626)



(33,650)

Net margin

50.0%







(24.6)%



34.6%







(2.8)%

Net income/(loss) per ADS-diluted

9.13







(4.48)



5.74







(0.46)

Weighted average number of ADSs used in computing diluted net income/(loss) per ADS

72,784,475







72,784,475



72,790,541







72,790,541

(1)  Share-based compensation

(2)  Impairment of goodwill  

(3)  Loss/(income) from equity method investments

(4)  Gain on disposal of available-for-sale debt investments

(5)  Changes in fair value of forward contract in relation to disposal of investments in Particle

(6)  Changes in fair value of loan related to co-sale of Particle shares

(7)  Impairment of available-for-sale debt investments

(8)  Loss attributable to noncontrolling interest related to item (2) 

(9)  Accrued withholding taxes of item (4). Other non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items have no income tax effect.

[1]       Paid services revenues comprise of (i) revenues from paid contents excluding those from Tadu, which includes digital reading, audio books, paid videos, and other content-related sales activities, (ii) revenues from games, which includes web-based games and mobile games, (iii) revenues from MVAS, and (iv) revenues from others.

[2] "Others, net" primarily consists of government subsidies and litigation loss provisions.

[3] "ADS" means American Depositary Share of the Company. Each ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares of the Company.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/phoenix-new-media-reports-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2020-unaudited-financial-results-301247532.html

SOURCE Phoenix New Media Limited

