KubeSlice™ to enable easy multi cluster networking, security & multitenancy for phoenixNAP customers
PHOENIX, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- phoenixNAP®, a global IT services provider offering security-focused cloud infrastructure, dedicated servers, colocation, and specialized Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) technology solutions, today announced that it will offer Avesha KubeSlice™ from within its Bare Metal Cloud (BMC) platform. The KubeSlice™ Kubernetes native platform enables platform and product teams to easily connect applications in clusters across distributed regions and colocation facilities.
BMC is a cloud-native ready Infrastructure as a Service platform that facilitates on-demand provisioning of physical machines via an API or Infrastructure as Code tools. Fully automated and highly customizable, BMC makes it easy to provision and manage non-virtualized single-tenant servers optimized for running DevOps workloads.
Through its integration with one of the most popular Kubernetes orchestration tools, Bare Metal Cloud provides an easy way to deploy and manage highly available Kubernetes clusters. It takes only several minutes to deploy Kubernetes-ready servers, eliminating the need to build a container services platform from scratch and saving hours of development work.
With Avesha KubeSlice™ on BMC, platform teams can now also seamlessly connect applications across clusters in just minutes. KubeSlice™ simplifies Kubernetes networking and solves multi cluster challenges once and for all. The platform provides four kinds of services – it automates network services enabling multi cluster connectivity; it enhances Kubernetes services making namespaces extend to multi cluster; it provides deployment services offering uniform policy and IAM for multi cluster; and lastly it enables service to service discovery across clusters with its application services.
"We built Bare Metal Cloud to help customers deploy and manage physical servers with cloud-like ease and simplicity. Bare Metal Cloud delivers cloud agility without the hypervisor overhead. We are excited to partner with Avesha to continue to innovate and make it easier to work with multi cluster applications and provide a whole suite of capabilities that the Avesha platform provides." William Bell, EVP Products, Phoenix NAP.
"We are very excited to be part of the innovation and ecosystem with phoenixNAP. Avesha has engineered a platform to assist any Bare Metal Cloud customer with a cloud native way to manage hybrid cloud application deployments. Our platform is designed to automate laborious tasks associated with difficult K8s cloud connectivity and infrastructure," said Raj Nair, Founder & CEO, Avesha.
Bare Metal Cloud Features:
- 100% dedicated resources
- No "noisy neighbors"
- 15 TB free bandwidth included (5 TB in Singapore)
- 30+ server instance types
- Up to 50 Gbps network capacity
- 20 Gbps DDoS protection
- Private networking options
- Easy-to-use API and CLI tools
- Certified Infrastructure as Code modules (Terraform, Ansible, Pulumi)
- Pay-per-use billing, monthly and yearly reservation options
- Global infrastructure footprint, with low-latency network access
About phoenixNAP
phoenixNAP® is a global IT services provider with a focus on cyber security and compliance-readiness, whose progressive Infrastructure-as-a-Service solutions are delivered from strategic edge locations worldwide. Its cloud, dedicated servers, hardware leasing and colocation options are built to meet always evolving IT business requirements. Providing comprehensive disaster recovery solutions, DDoS-protected global network, hybrid IT deployments with software and hardware-based security, phoenixNAP fully supports its clients' business continuity planning. Offering scalable and resilient opex solutions with expert staff to assist, phoenixNAP supports growth and innovation in businesses of any size enabling their digital transformation.
About Avesha
Avesha, is the provider of KubeSlice™, the leading Kubernetes native multi-cluster, multi-tenant platform that accelerates application velocity for platform and product teams. KubeSlice™ combines network, application, kubernetes and deployment services in one platform to manage and secure multi-cluster applications easily and efficiently.
