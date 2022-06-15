Bare Metal Cloud users can now leverage advanced new features to optimize their environments.
PHOENIX, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- phoenixNAP®, a global IT services provider offering security-focused cloud infrastructure, dedicated servers, colocation, and specialized Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) technology solutions, today announced an overview of the features that were recently added to its Bare Metal Cloud platform. Development teams can now deploy edge servers, streamline production-ready Kubernetes deployments, simplify network management, and access new code repositories on GitHub.
The recent launch of phoenixNAP's edge location in Austin, Texas, enables 10-millisecond access to Bare Metal Cloud from any location in the US Southwest. Edge server deployments make it possible for organizations to leverage a high-bandwidth, low-latency connection to streamline their next-generation workloads such as IoT and 5G. With the recently added Austin location, Bare Metal Cloud is now available in seven locations across the US, Europe, and Asia.
In addition to this, phoenixNAP recently announced one-click Kubernetes deployments in Bare Metal Cloud, completing the third phase of integration with a popular orchestration management tool. The platform now allows for the fast deployment of production-ready Kubernetes clusters with just several simple clicks, helping save hours of development work that would otherwise be needed to build this integration from scratch.
"Bare Metal Cloud continues to evolve and can now address a greater variety of development use cases", said Ron Cadwell, CEO of phoenixNAP. "The launch of our first edge location is a major milestone, opening doors to other similar implementations that we are currently planning. We also hope to simplify infrastructure management for DevOps teams through the improved Kubernetes capabilities that we recently released. Furthermore, our network updates are designed to enable more streamlined management, while the release of new GitHub repositories delivers code access to anyone interested in customizing the platform."
Another major Bare Metal Cloud feature that was recently released are Public Network IP blocks. Enabling users to choose their preferred IP blocks upon server creation, this feature provides more flexibility in terms of IP management. It also simplifies invoicing as the IP blocks are now billed separately from the servers. This way, users can better track their IP spending and assign and reassign their IP blocks to servers and networks more flexibly.
Network management is additionally strengthened with the IP tagging feature, enabling users to assign different tags to their servers to get an overview of assignments and filter existing IP blocks. Coupled with the Bring Your Own IP (BYOIP) option, which lets users import existing IP blocks instead of purchasing new ones from phoenixNAP, the IP tagging feature provides advanced flexibility in how users access, assign, and manage their server networks.
Finally, true to its commitment to give back to the open-source community, phoenixNAP released new code repositories on GitHub. By releasing Bare Metal Cloud SDKs for Python and Go, the company has made it possible for developers to integrate the platform code into their own deployments and expand it to their own use cases.
Visit phoenixNAP's product pages to learn more about Bare Metal Cloud or customized deployment options with dedicated servers.
Bare Metal Cloud Features:
- 100% dedicated physical CPU, RAM, and storage
- 40+ server instance types optimized for general-purpose, compute, memory, or edge workloads
- Up to 50 Gbps network capacity with private networking options
- 15 TB free bandwidth with flexible bandwidth packages
- Easy-to-use API and CLI tools
- Automated server provisioning with Infrastructure as Code tools (Terraform, Ansible, Pulumi, Chef, and Puppet)
- Repos, Actions, and SDKs available on GitHub
- Hourly billing option, discounts for monthly and yearly reservations
