PHOENIX, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- phoenixNAP®, a global IT services provider offering security-focused cloud infrastructure, dedicated servers, colocation, and specialized Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) technology solutions, today announced the launch of SUSE Rancher servers within its Bare Metal Cloud (BMC) platform. This integration allows developers to deploy BMC servers with SUSE Rancher pre-installed for simplified deployment and administration of Kubernetes clusters.
BMC is a cloud-native ready Infrastructure as a Service platform that facilitates on-demand provisioning of physical machines via an API or Infrastructure as Code tools. Fully automated and highly customizable, BMC makes it easy to provision and manage non-virtualized single-tenant servers optimized for running DevOps workloads.
With SUSE Rancher on BMC, DevOps teams can now deploy, manage, and orchestrate Kubernetes clusters out-of-the-box. This integration allows BMC users to quickly and painlessly get started with Kubernetes while sidestepping the complexities of building containerized environments from scratch with different technologies.
"An all-in-one Kubernetes solution on BMC was one of the most requested features, and I am thankful to the SUSE Rancher team for helping us make this a reality for our users," said Ian McClarty, President of phoenixNAP.
"Bare Metal Cloud is all about simplicity. By eliminating the unnecessary complexities from bare metal server provisioning, we developed an easy-to-use infrastructure platform that puts the developers' need for speed and agility first. SUSE Rancher has enabled us to extend that same level of simplicity and agility to Kubernetes deployments on BMC. SUSE Rancher on BMC eliminates the need for developers to waste time on manually setting up containerized environments, but instead allows them to focus on developing and releasing great apps."
As an open-source multi-cluster Kubernetes management platform, SUSE Rancher is perfectly aligned with phoenixNAP's commitment to keeping BMC free from vendor lock-in. SUSE Rancher's open-source nature, ease of use, and its industry leader status were determining factors that drove phoenixNAP's decision to integrate it with BMC.
"All it takes is a couple of clicks to deploy SUSE Rancher servers in BMC," said William Bell, VP of Products at phoenixNAP.
"SUSE Rancher is installed automatically during the provisioning process as an add-on on top of a BMC server. All users have to do is select the location, server instance type, and choose either the Ubuntu or CentOS operating system for it to run on. Once the server is provisioned, the user will have access to a fully functional SUSE Rancher cluster and management server."
"SUSE Rancher plays such an important role on the market and based on our customers feedback we have taken the necessary steps to include it as a part of our turn key solutions on our Bare Metal Cloud" said Martin Wielomski, Director of Product at phoenixNAP, "We aim to assist our clients with simplifying the management of Kubernetes cluster deployments and SUSE Rancher provides tremendous value here. Partnership with SUSE is part of delivering on our promise of providing cutting-edge technologies to improve and simplify our customers infrastructure deployments."
Alex Belak, Director of Strategic Alliances at SUSE, said, "Both SUSE and phoenixNAP are on a mission to transform the way infrastructure is consumed. Bare Metal Cloud servers with SUSE Rancher enable development teams to set up a containerized environment faster, spend less time managing it, and realize greater operational efficiencies. We are excited to work with the phoenixNAP team on building a solution that will help organizations modernize their infrastructure and leverage the benefits of API-driven environments."
For more information, visit phoenixNAP's website to explore all Bare Metal Cloud features and available instances.
Bare Metal Cloud features:
● 100% dedicated physical compute and storage resources
● Direct hardware access, no hypervisors, no resource sharing
● 20+ server instance types with general-purpose, compute optimized, memory and network optimized options
● Up to 50 Gbps network capacity for selected BMC instances with DDoS protection included
● Private networking options
● Robust network and flexible bandwidth packages with free DDoS protection
● Easy-to-use API and CLI tools
● Automated server provisioning with Infrastructure as Code tools (Terraform, Ansible, Pulumi, Chef, and Puppet)
● Pay-per-use billing, monthly and yearly reservation options
● Global infrastructure footprint with low latency network access
About phoenixNAP
phoenixNAP® is a global IT services provider with a focus on cyber security and compliance-readiness, whose progressive Infrastructure-as-a-Service solutions are delivered from strategic edge locations worldwide. Its cloud, dedicated servers, hardware leasing and colocation options are built to meet always evolving IT business requirements. Providing comprehensive disaster recovery solutions, DDoS-protected global network, hybrid IT deployments with software and hardware-based security, phoenixNAP fully supports its clients' business continuity planning. Offering scalable and resilient opex solutions with expert staff to assist, phoenixNAP supports growth and innovation in businesses of any size enabling their digital transformation. Visit http://www.phoenixnap.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube for more information.
phoenixNAP is Principal Partner in the VMware® Cloud Provider Program and a Platinum Veeam® Cloud & Service Provider partner. phoenixNAP is also a PCI DSS Validated Service Provider and its flagship facility is SOC Type 1 and SOC Type 2 audited.
