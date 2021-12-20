PHOENIX, Ariz., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- phoenixNAP®, a global IT services provider offering security-focused cloud infrastructure, dedicated servers, colocation, and specialized Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) technology solutions, today announced a collaboration with MemVerge, a pioneer of Big Memory Computing and Big Memory Cloud technology. The two companies are working together to enable simplified deployments of MemVerge® Memory Machine™ on phoenixNAP's Bare Metal Cloud and provide a robust infrastructure solution for Big Memory workloads.
With big data volumes growing at an unprecedented pace, the demand for memory-optimized compute is accelerating. Organizations are increasingly facing a challenge of deploying efficient memory resources to support real time analytics and long running data. DRAM scaling requires significant investments, while server configurations are often limited in their capacity to support such deployments.
As the industry's first software to virtualize memory hardware, MemVerge Memory Machine offers an alternative way to deploy and scale memory technology. With a single Memory Machine virtualization layer, organizations can power their application with persistent memory that provides DRAM-like capabilities and performance at an affordable price point. In addition to this, the software takes application snapshots in DRAM and persistent memory, enabling higher availability and mobility.
Deployed on phoenixNAP's Bare Metal Cloud platform, MemVerge Memory Machine will provide a comprehensive infrastructure solution for Big Memory data processing. Bare Metal Cloud relies on powerful hardware to provide advanced configurations for Big Memory data processing, ensuring consistent performance with cloud-like flexibility. As an automation-driven platform, Bare Metal Cloud can be deployed in minutes and managed easily using its API, CLI, and Infrastructure as Code integrations.
"Through our collaboration with MemVerge, we are able to address an emerging need for memory-optimized server solutions," said Ian McClarty, President of phoenixNAP.
"MemVerge Memory Machine is taking an innovative approach to memory technology, providing a simplified solution to efficient memory scaling and management. Coupled with performance capabilities of our Bare Metal Cloud, their software provides optimized compute for Big Memory workloads. Organizations handling data-hungry applications that need to be processed and analyzed fast can leverage this platform to streamline their projects and applications, while simplifying infrastructure management tasks."
"Hardware limitations are a common challenge for advanced memory deployments, and this is the issue that phoenixNAP's Bare Metal Cloud successfully addresses," said Jonathan Jiang, COO at MemVerge. "It offers dozens of configurations that provide a robust foundation for MemVerge Memory Machine implementations to process "Big and Fast" data. We are excited to work with phoenixNAP and leverage Bare Metal Cloud to demonstrate the potential of our memory virtualization technology, as well as to address the emerging use cases for Big Memory optimization."
By providing direct access to CPU and RAM resources, Bare Metal Cloud helps organizations ensure consistent performance even for demanding workloads and applications. At the same time, the platform's DevOps integrations, flexible billing models, and integration features ensure simplified server provisioning, scaling, and management. Automation-focused organizations can leverage it to streamline their CI/CD pipelines, access burst resources easily, and support global deployments.
Bare Metal Cloud comes with 15 TB of free bandwidth (5 TB in Singapore) and flexible bandwidth packages for more advanced needs. The platform also provides easy access to S3-compatible object storage, phoenixNAP's global DDoS-protected network, and strategic global locations.
Bare Metal Cloud Features:
- 100% dedicated resources
- No "noisy neighbors"
- 15 TB free bandwidth included (5 TB in Singapore)
- 20+ server instance types
- Up to 50 Gbps network capacity
- 20 Gbps DDoS protection
- Private networking options
- Easy-to-use API and CLI tools
- Certified Infrastructure as Code modules (Terraform, Ansible, Pulumi)
- Pay-per-use billing, monthly and yearly reservation options
- Global infrastructure footprint with low latency network access
About MemVerge
MemVerge is pioneering Big Memory Computing and Big Memory Cloud technology for the memory-centric and multi-cloud future. MemVerge® Memory Machine™ is the industry's first software to virtualize memory hardware for fine-grained provisioning of capacity, performance, availability, and mobility. On top of the transparent memory service, Memory Machine provides another industry first, ZeroIO™ in-memory snapshots which can encapsulate terabytes of application state within seconds and enable data management at the speed of memory. The breakthrough capabilities of Big Memory Computing and Big Memory Cloud Technology are opening the door to cloud agility and flexibility for thousands of Big Memory applications. To learn more about MemVerge, visit http://www.memverge.com.
About phoenixNAP
phoenixNAP® is a global IT services provider with a focus on cyber security and compliance-readiness, whose progressive Infrastructure-as-a-Service solutions are delivered from strategic edge locations worldwide. Its cloud, dedicated servers, hardware leasing, and colocation options are built to meet always evolving IT business requirements. Providing comprehensive disaster recovery solutions, a DDoS-protected global network, and hybrid IT deployments with software and hardware-based security, phoenixNAP fully supports its clients' business continuity planning. Offering scalable and resilient opex solutions with expert staff to assist, phoenixNAP supports growth and innovation in businesses of any size enabling their digital transformation.
phoenixNAP is a Principal Provider in the VMware® Cloud Provider Program and a Platinum Veeam® Cloud & Service Provider partner. phoenixNAP is also a PCI DSS Validated Service Provider and its flagship facility is SOC Type 1 and SOC Type 2 audited.
