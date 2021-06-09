PHOENIX, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- phoenixNAP®, a global IT services provider offering security-focused cloud infrastructure, dedicated servers, colocation, and specialized Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) technology solutions, today announced plans to expand its North American footprint with a data center campus in Phoenix, Arizona. The company acquired land adjacent to its flagship data center in Phoenix, Arizona, where the future high-density facility will be built to serve their growing portfolio of enterprise partners and customers, including hosting, data center and realty anchors.
Once completed, the new facility will provide capacity totaling half a million square feet and will be part of phoenixNAP's state-of-the-art data center campus. This strategic expansion is a response to a surge in demand for enterprise-grade data center services in Arizona, further strengthening phoenixNAP's position as the interconnectivity hub of the US Southwest region.
As one of the fastest-growing U.S. commerce hubs for global business, the Phoenix metro area continues to be in-demand for numerous enterprise and mid-market operations as well as an impressive and expanding list of investment-backed startups. Low energy and IT infrastructure costs along with the availability of highly skilled labor continues to make Phoenix an ideal location for aerospace, defense, technology, financial services, healthcare, and Bioscience industries.
Located at the intersection of the two largest independent fiber rings, phoenixNAP delivers unmatched network redundancy with global connectivity of up to 2.35 Tbps and multiple 100 Gbps transit connections to its 16 other data center locations worldwide. As part of the data center campus in Phoenix, the new high-density facility will be an extension of the company's current capacity to offer a strategic network point of presence for enterprises that need to scale out rapidly. The facility will also serve as a cloud on-ramp, providing high-speed dedicated network access to hyperscale cloud services via AWS Direct Connect and Google Cloud Interconnect.
"We are developing the phoenixNAP data center campus in Phoenix to help modern enterprises keep pace with the ever-evolving digital landscape by providing them with future-proof infrastructure and networking solutions," said Ian McClarty, President of phoenixNAP.
"Poised to become the Silicon Desert, Phoenix offers businesses from all verticals tremendous opportunities for sustainable growth. With the addition of a new facility, our world-class data center campus will provide a robust infrastructure environment to facilitate growth and offer superior connectivity through our backbone of 17 data centers across the globe."
phoenixNAP's flagship data center in Phoenix houses more than 40 network carriers in two Meet-Me-Rooms. It is the city's best connected carrier hotel, providing access to major domestic and global transit services, including AWS Direct Connect and Google Cloud Interconnect. These connectivity options enable companies such as web hosting, storage, or telecommunications providers to establish secure and reliable, dedicated connections to seamlessly deliver services in their target markets.
Remaining committed to being a carrier-neutral data center operator, phoenixNAP's new facility will also provide redundant low-latency access to numerous Tier 1 telecom and transport providers. This diverse blend of network options gives businesses access to lower connectivity pricing, reduces downtime due to carrier outages, and facilitates on-demand scaling. The no monthly cross-connect model phoenixNAP is known for provides added value to businesses looking for uninterrupted global connectivity at an affordable price.
To learn more about phoenixNAP's data centers and connectivity options, schedule a virtual tour or visit the Phoenix colocation page.
Key facts about the current data center:
- Owned and operated by phoenixNAP
- Security-first design with 200,000 square feet of floor space
- SOC type 2 audited, PCI-compliant and HIPAA-ready facility
- Built in an area free from natural disasters
- 100% network uptime — DDoS-protected network
- Carrier-neutral with two Meet-Me-Rooms housing over 40 carriers
- Arizona's only AWS Direct Connect and Google Cloud Interconnect location
- Full Infrastructure-as-a-Service product portfolio
- High-performance hardware and powerful networking technologies
About phoenixNAP
phoenixNAP® is a global IT services provider with a focus on cyber security and compliance-readiness, whose progressive Infrastructure-as-a-Service solutions are delivered from strategic edge locations worldwide. Its cloud, dedicated servers, hardware leasing, and colocation options are built to meet always evolving IT business requirements. Providing comprehensive disaster recovery solutions, a DDoS-protected global network, and hybrid IT deployments with software and hardware-based security, phoenixNAP fully supports its clients' business continuity planning. Offering scalable and resilient opex solutions with expert staff to assist, phoenixNAP supports growth and innovation in businesses of any size enabling their digital transformation.
phoenixNAP is a Premier Service Provider in the VMware® Cloud Provider Program and a Platinum Veeam® Cloud & Service Provider partner. phoenixNAP is also a PCI DSS Validated Service Provider and its flagship facility is SOC Type 1 and SOC Type 2 audited.
Media Contact
Bojana Dobran, phoenixNAP, 0616060830, bojanad@phoenixnap.com
SOURCE phoenixNAP