PHOENIX, Ariz., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- phoenixNAP®, a global IT services provider offering security-focused cloud infrastructure, dedicated servers, colocation, and specialized Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) technology solutions, today announced a successful completion of the Arizona Security, Privacy, Risk & Authorization Management Program (AZRamp). Carried out by State of Arizona Department of Homeland Security, the program authorizes phoenixNAP to access, transmit, process, and/or store State of Arizona "Confidential" information.
Based on the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) cybersecurity framework, AZRamp requires cloud vendors to provide documentation showing that they meet required controls to protect public and sensitive data. This offers a standardized approach to evaluating cloud vendors and ensuring reliable cloud implementations in organizations with strict security and compliance requirements. The program focuses on Arizona-based cloud service providers, assessing their security levels before authorizing them to handle confidential data.
As one of the largest data centers in the state and the network hub for Phoenix, phoenixNAP's data center has successfully completed the AZRamp Moderate Impact review for the following products/services:
The program reviews the overall security features of the products, as well as internal policies and procedures for handling sensitive data. Having the necessary data protection standards in place, phoenixNAP has been authorized to handle confidential data.
"AZRamp is one of the most systematic and most rigorous cloud security programs for cloud service providers, and we are honored to have completed it successfully," said Ian McClarty, President of phoenixNAP.
"Data security continues to be a challenge for business organizations, requiring them to keep upgrading their data protection systems. That is why we have always been focused on advancing our security capabilities and expanding our portfolio to offer diverse and proven technologies to our clients. Today, with the AZRamp authorization, we are able to provide confidential services to organizations operating in regulated sectors and deliver additional value to businesses looking for enhanced security."
phoenixNAP has a wide portfolio of OPEX-ready security and availability products that are easy to deploy, scale, and manage. Its Data Security Cloud was developed in collaboration with technology industry leaders to provide multi-layered security to organizations with strict security and compliance goals. By deploying micro segmentation, endpoint protection, threat intelligence, and other security systems on top of secure hardware, phoenixNAP has made enterprise-grade technologies available at an affordable price point.
Additionally, phoenixNAP is uniquely positioned to offer secure colocation and disaster recovery services through its strategic locations, facility capacity, and staff expertise. With all its data centers located in disaster-free areas, it minimizes the risk of natural disasters. The facilities also follow the highest physical and hardware security levels, as well as relevant security standards to deliver confidence and peace of mind to its clients.
phoenixNAP's flagship facility in Phoenix is the city's network hub and the best connected carrier hotel, providing access to more than 40 network carriers in two Meet-Me-Rooms. It is the state's only AWS Direct Connect and Google Cloud Interconnect edge location, enabling private connectivity into their cloud services.
Key facts about the current phoenixNAP data center:
- Owned and operated by phoenixNAP
- Security-first design with 200,000 square feet of floor space
- SOC type 2 audited, PCI-compliant, and HIPAA-ready facility
- Built in an area free from natural disasters
- 100% network uptime and DDoS-protected network
- Carrier-neutral with two Meet-Me-Rooms housing over 40 carriers
- Arizona's only AWS Direct Connect and Google Cloud Interconnect location
- Full Infrastructure-as-a-Service product portfolio
- High-performance hardware and powerful networking technologies
About phoenixNAP
phoenixNAP® is a global IT services provider with a focus on cyber security and compliance-readiness, whose progressive Infrastructure-as-a-Service solutions are delivered from strategic edge locations worldwide. Its cloud, dedicated servers, hardware leasing, and colocation options are built to meet always evolving IT business requirements. Providing comprehensive disaster recovery solutions, a DDoS-protected global network, and hybrid IT deployments with software and hardware-based security, phoenixNAP fully supports its clients' business continuity planning. Offering scalable and resilient opex solutions with expert staff to assist, phoenixNAP supports growth and innovation in businesses of any size enabling their digital transformation. Visit http://www.phoenixnap.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube for more information.
phoenixNAP is a Premier Service Provider in the VMware® Cloud Provider Program and a Platinum Veeam® Cloud & Service Provider partner. phoenixNAP is also a PCI DSS Validated Service Provider and its flagship facility is SOC Type 1 and SOC Type 2 audited.
Media Contact
Bojana Dobran, phoenixNAP, 4804010271, bojanad@phoenixnap.com
SOURCE phoenixNAP