PHOENIX, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- phoenixNAP®, a global IT services provider offering security-focused cloud infrastructure, dedicated servers, colocation, and specialized Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) technology solutions, today announced that its flagship data center in Phoenix, Arizona, is to become a strategic point of presence for DE-CIX's newest Internet Exchange DE-CIX Phoenix. This deployment will make phoenixNAP a part of DE-CIX's global interconnection ecosystem, the largest carrier and data center neutral ecosystem in North America. DE-CIX is the world's leading carrier and data center neutral Internet Exchange (IX) operator headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany.
Operating multiple IXs in Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Asia, DE-CIX provides state-of-the-art interconnection services to global organizations. Its extensive network footprint, advanced Layer 2 switching platforms, and technical quality enable businesses to establish consistent connectivity to different cloud and internet service providers. Through a local point of presence (PoP) in Phoenix, Arizona, DE-CIX will bring its low-cost and low-latency connectivity options closer to businesses in the Southwest of the United States.
As one of the fastest-growing U.S. commerce hubs, Phoenix is seeing accelerated demand for interconnectivity services. phoenixNAP is the leader in the ecosystem, providing diverse carrier connectivity options and delivering unmatched network redundancy through its global network of 17 data center locations worldwide.
"We are excited to welcome DE-CIX to Phoenix and work with them to expand connectivity options for businesses in the region," said Ian McClarty, President of phoenixNAP.
"DE-CIX is bringing access to hundreds of networks and 50 cloud service providers through a single connection. Organizations looking to deploy and deliver their services globally can leverage direct access to DE-CIX out of our data center to enhance traffic speeds and optimize network spend. Our premier colocation, HaaS, cloud, and availability services are also available to them to build modern IT environments and ensure excellent experiences."
"We are delighted to bring our services with our new Internet Exchange DE-CIX Phoenix through the excellent facilities of phoenixNAP. Phoenix is the new urban technology center of the western U.S. As a core hub for data centers, connectivity is robust, with over 60 long-haul, metro fiber telecom, broadband, and wireless networks traversing the market," commented Ivo A. Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX International. "Our expansion to Phoenix increases our relevance in the North American market. It brings data and interconnection services closer to the users, as our locations are now spanning from East to West. DE-CIX continues to strengthen its position as the largest carrier and data center neutral interconnection ecosystem in North America and globally."
With two carrier-neutral Meet-Me-Rooms, phoenixNAP's flagship data center is the city's best connected carrier hotel, providing connectivity to major domestic and global internet transit services. It is the only AWS Direct Connect and Google Cloud Interconnect location in the region, enabling companies to set up private and secure access to their public cloud services.
phoenixNAP is currently building a data center campus, which will increase the company's capacity to offer flexible and reliable infrastructure-as-a-service solutions. Its diverse portfolio, technical expertise, interconnectivity options, global network, and flexible business models will become accessible to more businesses, especially as they migrate their IT from neighboring states due to high costs.
To learn more about phoenixNAP's data centers and connectivity options, visit its colocation services page.
Key facts about phoenixNAP's flagship data center:
- Security-first design with 200,000 square feet of floor space
- SOC type 2 audited, PCI-compliant and HIPAA-ready facility
- Built in an area free from natural disasters
- 100% network uptime — DDoS-protected network
- Carrier-neutral with two Meet-Me-Rooms housing over 40 carriers
- Arizona's only AWS Direct Connect and Google Cloud Interconnect location
- Full Infrastructure-as-a-Service product portfolio
- High-performance hardware and powerful networking technologies
About DE-CIX
DE-CIX (German Commercial Internet Exchange) is the world's leading operator of Internet Exchanges. In total, in its 29 locations in Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Asia, DE-CIX interconnects over 2300 network operators (carriers), Internet service providers (ISPs), content providers, and enterprise networks from more than 100 countries, offering peering, cloud, and interconnection services. The combined connected customer capacity of all DE-CIX locations worldwide exceeds 80 Terabits, making it the largest neutral interconnection ecosystem in the world. DE-CIX in Frankfurt, Germany, with a data throughput of more than 10 Terabits per second (Tbps) and over 1000 connected networks, is one of the largest Internet Exchanges in the world.
Further information at http://www.de-cix.net
About phoenixNAP
phoenixNAP® is a global IT services provider with a focus on cyber security and compliance-readiness, whose progressive Infrastructure-as-a-Service solutions are delivered from strategic edge locations worldwide. Its cloud, dedicated servers, hardware leasing, and colocation options are built to meet always evolving IT business requirements. Providing comprehensive disaster recovery solutions, a DDoS-protected global network, and hybrid IT deployments with software and hardware-based security, phoenixNAP fully supports its clients' business continuity planning. Offering scalable and resilient opex solutions with expert staff to assist, phoenixNAP supports growth and innovation in businesses of any size enabling their digital transformation.
phoenixNAP is a Principal Provider in the VMware® Cloud Provider Program and a Platinum Veeam® Cloud & Service Provider partner. phoenixNAP is also a PCI DSS Validated Service Provider and its flagship facility is SOC Type 1 and SOC Type 2 audited.
