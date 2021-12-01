PHOENIX, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- phoenixNAP®, a global IT services provider offering security-focused cloud infrastructure, dedicated servers, colocation, and specialized Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) technology solutions, today announced a major update to its Bare Metal Cloud (BMC) platform, which allows for simplified deployment of highly available (HA) multi-node Kubernetes clusters. Taking its integration with SUSE Rancher to a new level, Bare Metal Cloud now makes it possible to build highly available management clusters suitable for enterprise production environments.
Initially released in July, 2021, phoenixNAP's Bare Metal Cloud instances with SUSE Rancher integration are designed to save hours of development work that would otherwise be needed to build a container services platform from scratch using a distinct set of tools. Instead, Bare Metal Cloud enables deployment of highly available upstream clusters in several clicks, relying on the popular, open-source technology by SUSE Rancher.
Leveraging phoenixNAP's self-service portal, API or CLI, developers can easily deploy pre-configured servers on multiple global locations and adjust node settings. Accessible via kubectl, the instances are easy to manage and scale, while ensuring consistent performance of containerized apps and services. The lack of hypervisor overhead coupled with the flexibility of cloud-like deployment offers organizations improved stability for their test and production workloads.
"Our customers can now have confidence that their critical container management infrastructure is resilient against failure and optimized to meet more stringent corporate governance requirements," said Ian McClarty, President of phoenixNAP.
"We integrated Bare Metal Cloud with the most popular, cloud-agnostic orchestration management tool and provided a unique solution for Kubernetes deployments. In addition to simplifying the process of setting them up, Bare Metal Cloud also helps optimize containerized workloads by providing them with direct access to CPU and RAM resources. As a dedicated platform, Bare Metal Cloud eliminates virtualization overhead and ensures advanced performance even for high-traffic servers, databases, analytics, HPC, machine learning, and other data-heavy workloads."
As an API-driven dedicated servers platform, Bare Metal Cloud enables automated provisioning of physical machines. Developers can spin up or decommission a dedicated server in a matter of minutes using API, CLI, and their favorite Infrastructure as Code tools. This helps organizations simplify their infrastructure management tasks and optimize their CI/CD pipelines for accelerated code delivery.
"Our team is constantly working to expand BMC capabilities based on our customers' needs and market demands," said Martin Wielomski, Director of Products at phoenixNAP.
"This new phase of our SUSE Rancher integration provides a critical capability for teams that are already leveraging containers and are looking to optimize their performance, as well as those interested in using them but without complex and costly infrastructure upgrades. They can now deploy their servers in an automated fashion to save time on platform management and improve focus on application development and delivery."
With the release of new Kubernetes deployment capabilities, Bare Metal Cloud will support a greater variety of DevOps needs and workloads. Its advanced configurations, global availability, and flexible billing models enable DevOps teams to address immediate needs of companies looking to scale fast while ensuring consistent performance.
Bare Metal Cloud also includes 15 TB of free bandwidth to share between all instances on a single location (5 TB in Singapore). Coupled with 50 Gbps network capacity and 20 Gbps of free DDoS-protection, this feature ensures safe, scalable, and consistent performance at competitive costs.
This phase of progress in phoenixNAP's solution offering tied to Bare Metal Cloud is ultimately focused on going beyond single node deployments that are predominantly used for development and sandbox environments. The option to deploy multi-node HA clusters is adapted to the needs of enterprise and production workloads. Offering high-availability upstream cluster builds to provide proper resilience for the management plane, phoenixNAP further enhances the maturity of out of the box solutions on BMC.
For more information, visit phoenixNAP's website to explore all Bare Metal Cloud features and available instances.
Bare Metal Cloud features:
- 100% dedicated physical CPU and RAM resources
- No hypervisors, no resource sharing
- 20+ server instance types optimized to general-purpose, compute optimized, and memory workloads
- Up to 50 Gbps network capacity for selected BMC instances with DDoS protection included
- Private networking options
- Flexible bandwidth packages
- Easy-to-use API and CLI tools
- Automated server provisioning with Infrastructure as Code tools (Terraform, Ansible, Pulumi, Chef, and Puppet)
- Pay-per-use billing, monthly and yearly reservation options
About phoenixNAP
phoenixNAP® is a global IT services provider with a focus on cyber security and compliance-readiness, whose progressive Infrastructure-as-a-Service solutions are delivered from strategic edge locations worldwide. Its cloud, dedicated servers, hardware leasing and colocation options are built to meet always evolving IT business requirements. Providing comprehensive disaster recovery solutions, DDoS-protected global network, hybrid IT deployments with software and hardware-based security, phoenixNAP fully supports its clients' business continuity planning. Offering scalable and resilient opex solutions with expert staff to assist, phoenixNAP supports growth and innovation in businesses of any size enabling their digital transformation.
phoenixNAP is a Premier Service Provider in the VMware® Cloud Provider Program and a Platinum Veeam® Cloud & Service Provider partner. phoenixNAP is also a PCI DSS Validated Service Provider and its flagship facility is SOC Type 1 and SOC Type 2 audited.
