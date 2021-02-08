PHOENIX, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- phoenixNAP®, a global IT services provider offering security-focused cloud infrastructure, dedicated servers, colocation, and specialized Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) technology solutions, today announced the availability of its Bare Metal Cloud platform in Europe and Asia. In addition to Phoenix and Ashburn locations, which provide low-latency connectivity to the US East and West coasts, customers can now deploy physical machines in Amsterdam and Singapore in a matter of minutes.
Both Amsterdam and Singapore Bare Metal Cloud nodes are housed in world-class data center facilities, strategically interconnected to deliver robust network connectivity in Europe and the APAC region. By deploying Bare Metal Cloud servers in these new locations, customers can bring their apps closer to the end-user while taking advantage of reduced network latency, faster performance, and improved fault tolerance.
"Launching Bare Metal Cloud in Amsterdam and Singapore is a major milestone for us as we continue our efforts toward aligning the platform with the needs and demands of agile organizations," said Ian McClarty, President of phoenixNAP.
"This expansion is a remarkable win for our DevOps-oriented customers who are looking to increase their digital presence on a global scale. As of now, Bare Metal Cloud is available in the three largest world markets — the US, Europe, and Asia. This is beneficial for our customers because it opens the door for them to expand into new markets and grow internationally."
Customers can automatically provision any of the 20 pre-configured instances through the web-based UI or API across all four locations with the same level of agility, speed, and flexibility. Depending on the instance configuration, networking options include 2x10 Gbps and 2x25 Gbps transfer speeds, which is enough to meet high throughput and low latency demands for the broadest set of workloads.
"This year will be marked as a year of continued global expansion for Bare Metal Cloud. In the coming months, our customers will have the ability to deploy Bare Metal Cloud servers in even more locations across the US and Europe. And to celebrate these monumental achievements, we will be rolling out special pricing across all regions for both new and existing customers," announced William Bell, EVP of Products at phoenixNAP.
In addition to new locations, Bare Metal Cloud now offers more reservation options that are geared toward customers who require guaranteed resource availability. Along with standard hourly and monthly billing options, customers can also reserve a specific server configuration for a longer period — one, two, or three years.
"Bare Metal Cloud is developed in an agile manner, and with each two-week sprint cycle, we enhance the platform with new features and functionality. This level of dexterity allows us to be very responsive to our customers' needs and market trends," said Martin Wielomski, Director of Products at phoenixNAP.
"Along with the addition of new locations and reservation options, we have also expanded the list of available operating systems that users can install automatically with their machines. In addition to Ubuntu and CentOS, users can now deploy Windows Server 2019 Standard and Datacenter editions. We are also hard at work developing new instance types, Infrastructure as code modules such as Terraform, Ansible, and Pulumi, and integrating Bare Metal Cloud with other platforms which will make it easier for customers to run their own private or hybrid cloud environments."
Overview of new Bare Metal Cloud features and functionalities:
- New locations: Amsterdam and Singapore
- Addition of the Windows Server 2019 OS — Standard and Datacenter versions
- Extended reservations: 12, 24, and 36 months
- Custom-built Terraform, Ansible, Chef, Puppet, and Pulumi modules
- Improved SSH key management
- Private network only instance options
What is Bare Metal Cloud?
Bare Metal Cloud servers are physical non-virtualized single-tenant machines delivered with cloud-like flexibility and speed. Users get unlimited access to the server's physical hardware, giving them more freedom to customize their environments. Provisioning a Bare Metal Cloud server is as easy as deploying a virtual machine. All it takes is a couple of clicks or a simple API call to deploy a physical machine and get access to the raw power of dedicated CPU, RAM, and storage resources. With 20 different instance types, users can choose between general-purpose, compute-optimized, and memory-optimized servers, allowing them to run a wide variety of demanding workloads.
For more information, visit the official Bare Metal Cloud page and explore all available instances and pricing options here.
About phoenixNAP
phoenixNAP® is a global IT services provider with a focus on cybersecurity and compliance-readiness, whose progressive Infrastructure-as-a-Service solutions are delivered from strategic edge locations worldwide. Its cloud, dedicated servers, hardware leasing, and colocation options are built to meet always evolving IT business requirements. Providing comprehensive disaster recovery solutions, a DDoS-protected global network, and hybrid IT deployments with software and hardware-based security, phoenixNAP fully supports its clients' business continuity planning. Offering scalable and resilient OpEx solutions with expert staff to assist, phoenixNAP supports growth and innovation in businesses of any size enabling their digital transformation. Visit https://phoenixnap.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube for more information.
phoenixNAP is a Premier Service Provider in the VMware® Cloud Provider Program and a Platinum Veeam® Cloud & Service Provider partner. phoenixNAP is also a PCI DSS Validated Service Provider and its flagship facility is SOC Type 1 and SOC Type 2 audited.
