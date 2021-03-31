PHOENIX, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- phoenixNAP®, a global IT services provider offering security-focused cloud infrastructure, dedicated servers, colocation, and specialized Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) technology solutions, today announces availability of Megaport Cloud Router (MCR) within its flagship data center in Phoenix, Arizona. Already offering direct access to the global Megaport Network out of the facility, phoenixNAP now expands the collaboration with Megaport to enable private cloud-to-cloud and multi-cloud connectivity through its virtual router instance.
As a leading Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, Megaport helps businesses establish fast, flexible, and secure connectivity to the world's top cloud providers, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, data center operators, systems integrators, and managed service providers using its on-demand global Software Defined Network (SDN). MCR is a virtual routing service that gives businesses private connectivity at layer 3 between cloud services without the complexity of having to set up and manage physical infrastructure. With the ability to circumvent the public Internet when accessing cloud services, organizations can ensure highly secure, low latency data transfer across all their providers.
Now available at phoenixNAP's data center in Phoenix, MCR makes multi-cloud networks safer and easier to manage, and unlocks the benefits of private cloud-to-cloud connectivity.
"We are excited to extend our collaboration with Megaport and offer their MCR service to organizations looking to enhance their multi-cloud strategies," said Ian McClarty, President of phoenixNAP.
"MCR brings simplicity to network management by enabling simple creation of secure and resilient virtual networks. Organizations that manage multiple cloud services can benefit from the ability to establish private connectivity into their clouds, ensuring faster data transfer and improved security. With security continuing to be a priority in the IT world, we are thrilled to be able to offer this new private connectivity option out of our flagship facility in Phoenix."
As an access point to over 40 global and domestic carriers housed in the facility, phoenixNAP's data center in Phoenix, Arizona, is the city's network hub. Strategically positioned at the intersection of two major fiber rings in Phoenix, the facility delivers superior connectivity and provides global reach through the total of 17 data center and network Point of Presence locations worldwide.
The Megaport Cloud Router deployment further expands the available connectivity options for phoenixNAP's customers and businesses in Arizona. They can now access Megaport's industry leading software-defined networking solution to easily create virtualized private networks for safer and more efficient multi-cloud management.
"Megaport has had a successful collaboration with phoenixNAP for years and we are excited to provide even more powerful interconnection capabilities with Megaport Cloud Router," said Rodney Foreman, Chief Revenue Officer, Megaport. "MCR will make it possible for phoenixNAP customers to create faster and more resilient multi-cloud networks while making cloud-to-cloud connections as simple as pointing and clicking."
Benefits of MCR:
- On-demand cloud to cloud connections between leading cloud services
- Four speed tiers capable of 1Gbps, 2.5Gbps, 5Gbps, or 10Gbps routing throughput
- Bidirectional Forwarding Detection (BFD) for BGP that allows for fast link failure detection supporting fast failover of routed traffic
- Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) Multi Exit Discriminator (MED) to support Virtual Cross Connect (VXC) prioritization that tells autonomous systems (AS) the preferred route to take for performance tuning
- BGP shutdown toggle, so users can quickly turn BGP on or off;
- Google API integration to make it faster and easier to add MCR connections to the Google Cloud Platform
- Route filters by BGP peer and BGP prefixes for security and greater control over route advertisements
For more information about phoenixNAP's data center and colocation services, visit https://phoenixnap.com/colocation
About phoenixNAP
phoenixNAP® is a global IT services provider with a focus on cybersecurity and compliance-readiness, whose progressive Infrastructure-as-a-Service solutions are delivered from strategic edge locations worldwide. Its cloud, dedicated servers, hardware leasing, and colocation options are built to meet always evolving IT business requirements. Providing comprehensive disaster recovery solutions, DDoS-protected global network, hybrid IT deployments with software and hardware-based security, phoenixNAP fully supports its clients' business continuity planning. Offering scalable and resilient opex solutions with expert staff to assist, phoenixNAP supports growth and innovation in businesses of any size enabling their digital transformation.
phoenixNAP is a Premier Service Provider in the VMware® Cloud Provider Program and a Platinum Veeam® Cloud & Service Provider partner. phoenixNAP is also a PCI DSS Validated Service Provider and its flagship facility is SOC Type 1 and SOC Type 2 audited.
Media Contact
Bojana Dobran, phoenixNAP, 4804010271, bojanad@phoenixnap.com
SOURCE phoenixNAP