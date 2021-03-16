PHOENIX, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- phoenixNAP®, a global IT services provider offering security-focused cloud infrastructure, dedicated servers, colocation, and specialized Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) technology solutions, today announced the launch of its Data Security Cloud platform in its Ashburn, VA, data center location. As a secure multi-tenant platform built to meet the highest cloud security standards, Data Security Cloud helps companies protect their data and achieve their compliance goals. Now available from two of phoenixNAP's data center locations, Data Security Cloud is available to a greater number of businesses looking to enhance their infrastructure security.
With cyber threats continually growing, business organizations need a safe and scalable platform to host their sensitive data. In a recent Cloud Security Alliance report, 83 percent of IT decision makers said they are looking to improve their cloud security, while 50 percent of respondents said they do not have skills and staff to do so. phoenixNAP's Data Security Cloud aims to provide a way for such organizations to access enterprise-grade security technologies and expertise without having to build a secure on-premises platform or hire security specialists.
Available on an opex-based model, Data Security Cloud can be deployed in a matter of hours and is billed on a monthly basis. The predictable monthly costs enable companies to enhance their security strategies while optimizing their IT budget. Now available in Phoenix, Arizona, and Ashburn, Virginia, Data Security Cloud is accessible to companies looking to improve their presence in this region while maintaining the highest level of data security.
"Many companies depend on their ability to secure their and their customers' data," said William Bell, EVP of Products at phoenixNAP. "Our main goal with DSC is to make enterprise-grade security technologies accessible to businesses that do not have the resources or skillsets to facilitate this level of security for their production environments in a cloud deployment. We continually build upon its capabilities by adding new features and the new location is certainly a part of this effort to make security available to everyone."
phoenixNAP's Data Security Cloud offers a unique security model to organizations looking to improve data protection. The subscription-based pricing allows for significant budget optimizations, while its multi-layered security ensures protection for sensitive and compliance workloads. The platform leverages cutting-edge hardware to provide core protection for the data, network micro-segmentation to strengthen the VM security, automated threat detection and response to minimize the impact of a potential attack or disaster, as well as advanced threat intelligence to provide increased visibility into the environment.
Data Security Cloud plan includes Essentials and Advanced option selection, which provide different levels of protection to fit different needs. The Essentials model offers basic security, while Advanced is suited for organizations with more sophisticated security needs and compliance goals.
"The Ashburn location is an important step in our path to build a secure-by-design cloud platform," said Martin Wielomski, Director of Products – Infrastructure Services.
"Data Security Cloud has greatly evolved over the past few years in terms of its security capabilities, and we are now excited to expand its geographical availability too. We will continue leveraging our technology partnerships to continue adding new security features to meet even the most sophisticated business needs. Its geographical expansion is aligned with our customers' needs and demands, as well as our company's mission to democratize the concepts of security-focused cloud infrastructure while offering familiar VMware environments and the levels of SOC and NOC services they are expecting from us."
The launch of Data Security Cloud in Ashburn also extends backup and failover capabilities between the two regions where the service is currently available. The platform can be managed using a single-pane-of-glass with optional access to multiple data center regions where phoenixNAP has presence. This will also contribute to lowering latency for the US East Coast or Europe.
