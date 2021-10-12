PHOENIX, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- phoenixNAP, a global IT services provider offering security-focused cloud infrastructure, dedicated servers, colocation, and specialized Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) technology solutions, today announced that it has been identified as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner "Market Guide for Disaster Recovery as a service" report for 2021. First recognized in the 2020 report, we believe that phoenixNAP continues to improve and expand its DRaaS service portfolio to meet the evolving market demands.
Gartner suggests that "DRaaS offers a cost-effective way for IT leaders to quickly improve IT resilience and meet compliance or regulatory requirements." 2021 Market Guide for Disaster Recovery as a Service helps contextualize "the types of providers serving midmarket and large enterprises — and is supplemented with a vendor identiﬁcation and evaluation tool."[1]
phoenixNAP's VMware Disaster Recovery as a Service (VMware DRaaS), Cloud Replication for Veeam, and Zerto Disaster Recovery as a Service (Zerto DRaaS) were listed in the Advanced Colocation/Hosting Providers category, which includes vendors. Gartner states, "These vendors make up the lion's share of DRaaS providers. Most began in colocation and/or hosting, added VMware-based IaaS capabilities and then combined that with one or more ITRO products to form the foundation of their DRaaS offerings." In addition to this group, the report also recognizes Evolved Traditional DR Providers and Hyperscale Cloud Providers.
"In the era of the constantly growing cyber threat landscape, and ransomware in particular, we believe that 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Disaster Recovery as a Service provides vital information for business and technology decision-makers looking to protect their data against increasing threats," said Ian McClarty, President of phoenixNAP.
"We are honored to have been recognized in the publication for a second year in a row and we plan to continue improving our DRaaS offering to meet evolving demands. As cyber threats grow and advance, it is important to raise awareness of DRaaS as an efficient solution for ensuring data availability."
phoenixNAP's Disaster Recovery as a Service solutions are delivered on an opex-based model, eliminating the need for large capex investments. Organizations can deploy industry leading availability technologies out of phoenixNAP's global data centers instead of setting up and managing a second DR site. This helps them lower their IT costs while ensuring access to critical data protection solutions.
In addition to DRaaS, phoenixNAP also offers colocation, dedicated servers, cloud, bare metal cloud, and backup services. Its diverse IaaS product portfolio enables organizations of any size to complement their in-house IT with advanced cloud-based solutions. By making advanced infrastructure technologies available to businesses on flexible deployment models and at affordable prices, phoenixNAP empowers them for growth and success in the digital economy.
