PHOENIX, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- phoenixNAP®, a global IT services provider offering security-focused cloud infrastructure, dedicated servers, colocation, and specialized Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) technology solutions, today announced its continued collaboration with Performive, a managed service provider delivering multi-cloud solutions to mid-size companies. Formerly Total Server Solutions, Performive leverages phoenixNAP's colocation services to deliver specialized infrastructure solutions to mid-market companies and help them digitally transform their business.
Collaborating with phoenixNAP to ensure reliable service and expanded reach, Performive has cemented its position of a trusted managed services provider. With a wide portfolio of solutions delivered from 20 global locations, demonstrated expertise, and competitive prices, Performive helps mid-market companies migrate and operate their workloads and applications in the cloud.
"As the cloud adoption matures, organizations are looking for highly specialized deployments to meet their performance, availability, and security needs," said Ian McClarty, President of phoenixNAP.
"Performive offers just that, ensuring access to enterprise-grade technology and highly skilled staff. We are honored they selected our colocation solutions to ensure consistent and secure service delivery across the globe, giving us an important role in their mission to give mid-sized businesses global reach they need to stay competitive."
"Performive (Formerly "Total Server Solutions") is proud to continue our 10+ year cooperation with phoenixNAP. While they leverage Performive services out of our Atlanta datacenter, we selected their Phoenix datacenter for the ideal geographic location and spectacular infrastructure design. The DC's risk mitigation benefits are imperative to delivering secure, managed cloud services to our customers," said Gary Simat, CEO of Performive.
phoenixNAP's data center in Phoenix, Arizona, is a 200,000 sq. ft. facility that provides advanced power, space, and connectivity options. With over 40 global and domestic carriers in two Meet-Me-Rooms, phoenixNAP is the city's network hub and the state's only location providing access to AWS Direct Connect and Google Cloud Interconnect. Hosting and telecommunications providers, as well as software developers, small enterprises, and regulated businesses can leverage phoenixNAP's global solutions to meet their business needs.
Through collaboration with Performive, phoenixNAP remains committed to expanding its partnerships and making enterprise-grade technologies available to the mid-market segment. Delivered from its strategic locations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific on an opex-based model, phoenixNAP's solutions can be cost-effectively deployed and scaled to meet evolving business needs.
To learn more about phoenixNAP's data centers and connectivity options, visit its colocation page or browse its dedicated server solutions.
Key facts about the current phoenixNAP data center:
- Owned and operated by phoenixNAP
- Security-first design with 200,000 square feet of floor space
- SOC type 2 audited, PCI-Compliant and HIPAA-ready facility
- Built in an area free from natural disasters
- 100% network uptime — DDoS-protected network
- Carrier-neutral with two Meet-Me-Rooms housing over 40 carriers
- Arizona's only AWS Direct Connect and Google Cloud Interconnect location
- Full Infrastructure-as-a-Service product portfolio
- High-performance hardware and powerful networking technologies
About phoenixNAP
phoenixNAP® is a global IT services provider with a focus on cyber security and compliance-readiness, whose progressive Infrastructure-as-a-Service solutions are delivered from strategic edge locations worldwide. Its cloud, dedicated servers, hardware leasing, and colocation options are built to meet always evolving IT business requirements. Providing comprehensive disaster recovery solutions, a DDoS-protected global network, and hybrid IT deployments with software and hardware-based security, phoenixNAP fully supports its clients' business continuity planning. Offering scalable and resilient opex solutions with expert staff to assist, phoenixNAP supports growth and innovation in businesses of any size enabling their digital transformation. Visit http://www.phoenixnap.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube for more information.
phoenixNAP is a Premier Service Provider in the VMware® Cloud Provider Program and a Platinum Veeam® Cloud & Service Provider partner. phoenixNAP is also a PCI DSS Validated Service Provider and its flagship facility is SOC Type 1 and SOC Type 2 audited.
About Performive
Mid-sized companies worldwide are faced with changing internal and customer expectations while constrained with limited IT staff and fixed budgets. At Performive, we specialize in providing these organizations with secure, fully-managed, enterprise-grade cloud solutions, specializing in VMware and Veeam, inclusive of our world-class support and on-demand engineering assistance.
Media Contact
Bojana Dobran, phoenixNAP, 0616060830, bojanad@phoenixnap.com
SOURCE phoenixNAP