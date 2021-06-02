PHOENIX, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- phoenixNAP®, a global IT services provider offering security-focused cloud infrastructure, dedicated servers, colocation, and specialized Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) technology solutions, today announced the release of the Bare Metal Cloud (BMC) Controller for Kubernetes. This integration ensures easier and more efficient infrastructure management operations for BMC resources in DevOps and multi-cloud environments.
Published on phoenixNAP's official GitHub page, the BMC Controller for Kubernetes allows developers to define, deploy, and manage BMC servers in a unified way directly from a Kubernetes cluster. DevOps teams can utilize the Kubernetes API for BMC resource provisioning without third-party infrastructure management tools. This enables them to simplify infrastructure management and focus on releasing code to production without leaving the Kubernetes environment.
Deploying BMC servers is now as simple as creating a Kubernetes manifest file and running familiar Kubernetes CLI commands. The Controller functions as a bridge between the BMC platform and Kubernetes, and is responsible for handling communication between the Kubernetes API and the BMC API. This helps developers save time when dealing with infrastructure deployments while facilitating optimal utilization of BMC resources to ensure cost savings.
According to VMware's "The State of Kubernetes 2020" report, improved resource utilization (56%) and shortened software development cycles (53%) are the key motivators for adopting Kubernetes. By enabling BMC resource provisioning directly within Kubernetes, operations teams have greater control over IT utilization while development teams benefit from faster code releases. This enables DevOps organizations and teams to successfully meet key business objectives, while reducing infrastructure spending and increasing performance.
"The release of the BMC Controller for Kubernetes is part of our ongoing commitment to providing DevOps teams with the necessary tools for facilitating automated BMC resource provisioning and management at scale," said Ian McClarty, President of phoenixNAP.
"This integration benefits not only DevOps organizations, but also empowers businesses that run Kubernetes on on-prem infrastructure to move their workloads to a clout native-ready environment. Our custom-built Kubernetes Controller makes it more convenient and flexible to deploy high-performance dedicated machines with cloud-like flexibility directly from a Kubernetes cluster with familiar Kubernetes commands. There's no need to use the web-based dashboard or external infrastructure management tools because everything developers need is already available within their Kubernetes environment."
The BMC Controller for Kubernetes is written in the Go language and its source code is available for download from phoenixNAP's official GitHub account. Users can use it to provision and configure any of the 20+ BMC server instance types with Ubuntu, CentOS, and Windows Server operating systems across datacenters in the US, Europe, and Asia.
In addition to this Kubernetes integration, the BMC development team continuously works to add integrations with popular Infrastructure as Code (IaC) modules, as well as releasing GitHub Actions and automation scripts to make the process of BMC server provisioning as fast and simple as possible. Users who have not adopted Kubernetes can use tools such as Terraform, Ansible, Pulumi, and Chef to automatically provisioning BMC servers with simple code instructions. The source code for all IaC models is also available on phoenixNAP's GitHub account.
What is Bare Metal Cloud?
Bare Metal Cloud is a non-virtualized dedicated server platform delivered with cloud-like flexibility and speed. With unlimited access to the server's physical CPU, RAM, and storage resources, users have more freedom to configure their environments according to specific security and performance requirements. Provisioning a Bare Metal Cloud server is as easy as deploying a virtual machine. Users can manage their infrastructure through the API or CLI, or by utilizing custom-built Infrastructure as Code modules. With 20+ server instance types, users have the option to choose between general-purpose, compute-optimized, and memory-optimized servers, allowing them to run a wide variety of demanding workloads.
For more information, visit the official Bare Metal Cloud page and explore all available instances and pricing options.
About phoenixNAP
phoenixNAP® is a global IT services provider with a focus on cyber-security and compliance-readiness, whose progressive Infrastructure-as-a-Service solutions are delivered from strategic edge locations worldwide. Its cloud, dedicated servers, hardware leasing and colocation options are built to meet always evolving IT business requirements. Providing comprehensive disaster recovery solutions, DDoS-protected global network, hybrid IT deployments with software and hardware-based security, phoenixNAP fully supports its clients' business continuity planning. Offering scalable and resilient opex solutions with expert staff to assist, phoenixNAP supports growth and innovation in businesses of any size enabling their digital transformation.
phoenixNAP is a Premier Service Provider in the VMware® Cloud Provider Program and a Platinum Veeam® Cloud & Service Provider partner. phoenixNAP is also a PCI DSS Validated Service Provider and its flagship facility is SOC Type 1 and SOC Type 2 audited.
