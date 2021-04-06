PHOENIX, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- phoenixNAP®, a global IT services provider offering security-focused cloud infrastructure, dedicated servers, colocation, cloud, and specialized Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) technology solutions, today announced upcoming launch of the latest 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors (codename Ice Lake) within its selected dedicated server and cloud portfolio. As Intel's launch partner, phoenixNAP will be among the first few providers to offer systems based on the latest generation Intel CPUs.
With higher core counts, increased DDR4 memory speed and capacity, Enhanced Intel Deep Learning Boost, and extended encryption capabilities through the Intel Software Guard Extensions (Intel SGX) technology, the new 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors provide new security capabilities and performance when compared to previous versions of the technology. The 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors also bring an increased number of Intel Ultra Path Interconnect (UPI) channels and upgraded Intel Advanced Vector Extensions 512 (AVX-512), supporting even the heaviest computational workloads such as modeling and simulation, data analytics, machine learning, and digital content creation. Through support for Intel Optane SSDs and Intel Optane persistent memory 200 series (Intel Optane PMem), the systems deliver low latency, high endurance, and breakthrough system memory capacity.
phoenixNAP will make the new 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors available with three cloud and dedicated server platforms, enabling organizations to leverage their potential for the widest variety of deployments and use cases – not requiring customers to use in only a virtualized environment. Its FlexServers, Bare Metal Cloud, and Data Security Cloud solutions will offer expanded capabilities for performance optimization and data protection. The enhanced throughput and CPU frequencies enable greater performance efficiencies, while the focus on confidential computing and advanced hardware-level encryption features will provide improved data security.
"We have had a great partnership with Intel for years and we are excited to continue improving speed, flexibility, and operational efficiency of our IaaS platforms using their technology," said Ian McClarty, President of phoenixNAP.
"Our clients will soon get access to the new 3rd Gen Xeon Scalable CPUs for improved performance, lowered TCO, and enhanced data protection. FlexServers will allow for vertical CPU scaling on the fly, offering an entirely new level of flexibility. Through automated server provisioning with our Bare Metal Cloud platform, organizations can significantly reduce deployment and management complexities, while taking advantage of flexible billing models. In addition to this, Data Security Cloud will unlock state-of-the-art encryption capabilities available with Intel SGX to maximize data protection."
The latest generation processors will expand the capabilities of phoenixNAP's FlexServers, the world's only solution that enables vertical CPU scaling using Intel Speed Select technology. Through a pre-set collection of performance profiles catering to specific workload and performance requirements, organizations will be able to tailor the system to their needs without hardware upgrades or data migration. While vertical CPU scaling on FlexServers was previously possible with a reboot, the new 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors will allow this to be done on the fly.
Bare Metal Cloud will provides access to the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor-enabled instances through an API-driven deployment. This will make it possible for organizations to access advanced performance systems in minutes, manage their instances using popular Infrastructure as Code tools, and leverage hourly billing and monthly reservation models for greater cost efficiencies.
The new generation processors will also be available on demand within Data Security Cloud. Through Intel SGX, the platform will provide an option to enable confidential computing within Intel's most researched, updated, and battle-tested trusted execution environment (TEE) for the data center.
"Protecting data is essential to extracting value from it and the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor helps organizations solve their toughest data challenges while improving data confidentiality and integrity," said Greg Ernst, Intel Vice President and General Manager, US Sales.
Benefits of 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors on phoenixNAP platforms:
- Performance made flexible – change between four different performance profiles on demand leveraging the unique vertical CPU scaling capability available with FlexServers.
- Reduced deployment complexity – No need to upgrade servers to migrate data when changing the CPU.
- Automated deployment with BMC – phoenixNAP's Bare Metal Cloud platform enables automated provisioning of systems based on 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors.
- Increased infrastructure optimization – the availability of different performance profiles within a single CPUs allows for improved optimization potential.
- Confidential computing capability – security is made flexible with dual socket support powered by Intel SGX to help reduce risk and protect even the most sensitive workloads.
- Breakthrough memory capacity – with support for Intel Optane persistent memory (PMem).
- Cost Effectiveness – Reduce TCO through optimized performance, scalability, and maximum security.
For more information about phoenixNAP's server and cloud solutions fueled by the latest 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors please visit:
https://phoenixnap.com/servers/flexservers
https://phoenixnap.com/bare-metal-cloud
https://phoenixnap.com/security/data-security-cloud
