LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phonexa, a singular SaaS platform for tracking web and call campaigns, has won a Telly Award for the Silicon Valley-spoofing commercial "The Startup."
Selected out of more than 12,000 entries from across the U.S. and around the world, Phonexa's "The Startup" ad was a Bronze Winner of the People's Telly Award in the Commercial or Marketing Piece Category. Other winning brands from this year's Telly Awards include Anheuser-Busch, Dell, Fast Company, NASA, Volkswagen, and Warner Brothers.
The Telly Awards, established in 1979, are a yearly celebration of exceptional work created within television and across all video screens. Entries are judged by the Telly Awards Judging Council, a group of over 200 working industry professionals and former Telly Award winners.
Phonexa President and CEO David Gasparyan said the following regarding "The Startup" receiving this award: "It is a great honor to have our creative work recognized by the venerable Telly Awards Judging Council. 'The Startup' highlights the importance of seizing the moment, which is something we do every day developing the products and services of Phonexa."
View "The Startup" here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w4VBMbxzmoI
About Phonexa
Phonexa is an all-in-one lead tracking and distribution platform that empowers marketers to optimize inbound web and call campaigns. Phonexa's customizable tools for call tracking, lead distribution, email marketing, and integrated accounting maximize workflow efficiency for publishers, affiliate networks, and direct advertisers. For more information, please visit www.Phonexa.com
