LONDON, Mar. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Photon Interactive, the preferred digital agency for 40 of the Fortune 100 companies, has unveiled their new, revolutionary framework for the Third Wave of Digital, Digital HyperExpansion™. This type of framework is deployed by Fortune 500 companies to move beyond digital transformation to digital hyperexpansion, and to accelerate the business to meet the unprecedented consumer demand for digitally-enabled experiences.
The First Digital Wave began in 2007, when we witnessed the advent of omnichannel customer experiences and the creation of interfaces between digital and physical to bolster revenue growth. In 2013, the Second Digital Wave disrupted businesses, and organizations had to prioritize digital transformation with the development of reusable digital platforms, culminating in digital revenue. Today, we are in the midst of the Third Digital Wave called Digital HyperExpansion™ where enterprises are unlocking the evolutionary capability of their existing digital platforms to allow for cradle-to-grave lifecycle management of every facet of the business.
Srinivas Balasubramanian, CEO and Co-Founder at Photon, said, "It is a momentous time for digital. It has become a prerequisite to integrate digital at the core of your business—across strategy, creative, and development—and we are proud of our Digital HyperExpansion Framework that meets the new demands driven by the market and validated by the adoption of this framework by our industry leading clients."
With their proprietary HyperExpanded Framework, Photon makes the business strategy inseparable from digital lifecycle management. Their clients across industries—including Walgreens Boots Alliance, Samsung, Coca-Cola HBC, Toyota, Wells Fargo, GSK, Kohler, and Ocean Spray—have adopted this type of framework to innovate new offerings at speed and scale and create new competitive advantages in the disrupted business world. These innovations have caused a ripple effect, with new shifts in supply creating new demands in the market.
"The post-digital era came sooner than anyone expected. The time is now to go beyond the past playbooks of transformation and focus on digital lifecycle management and the adaptive evolution of critical business processes," said Mukund Balasubramanian, CTO and Co-Founder at Photon.
About Photon Interactive
Photon is the world's largest and fastest-growing provider of digital experiences. A full-service digital agency for 40 of the Fortune 100 companies, Photon develops and implements new standards of customer experiences across digital touchpoints throughout the world. To learn more about Photon, please visit photon.in.
