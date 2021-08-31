PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Phrase Health, Inc, a Philadelphia-based healthcare technology company, was awarded over $1.7 million as part of a Phase 2 STTR grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The funded proposal builds upon a Phase 1 grant that explored end-user challenges with existing healthcare system quality improvement and clinical informatics dashboards aimed at reducing clinical variation. These results laid the foundation for the Phase 2 award and ultimately led to the release of a new product, Phrase Health Outcomes. Early estimates indicate the software can increase the volume of improvement projects at health systems by up to 9 times by allowing users to set up self-service dashboards within minutes.
The Phase 2 expansion will include researchers from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Emory University/Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, and the University of Vermont Health Network. Participating researchers at collaborative sites include clinicians, human factors experts, data engineers, designers, implementation scientists, and quality improvement specialists. The participants will implement quality improvement projects within the platform, share experiences, and provide feedback for iterative prototyping. Early planned projects include a premature extubation project in the intensive care unit (ICU) and an emergency department sepsis initiative.
The Phrase Health team, founded in 2018 by a team of physicians and clinical informaticists, recognized that operational teams in healthcare often analyze fragmented intervention, clinical process, and clinical outcome data on an ad-hoc basis. Additionally, while quality improvement initiatives often require coordination and implementation across several cross-functional teams, the analyzed information was typically viewed without consideration to the interplay between this data.
This research is core to Phrase Health's mission to decrease clinical variation by helping quality improvement, safety, informatics, and information technology professionals at health systems drive opportunities for clinical improvement. "Quality, informatics, and IT teams are all involved in building electronic interventions and workflows. They are all also interested in delivering better patient outcomes. This research aims to build upon our innovative approach to more tightly integrate these operational teams," said Phrase Health CEO and practicing emergency physician, Dr. Marc Tobias. "The complexity of clinical workflows and the sheer volume of data generated by our digital healthcare system today is overwhelming. Our vision is to use technology to help understand this data and then link together the teams driving improvement around it."
About Phrase Health
Phrase Health is a healthcare technology company focused on improving the quality of clinical care delivery through the optimization of workflows and management of electronic health data. The award-winning company was founded in 2018 by board-certified clinical informatics physicians after spinning out technology developed within Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. The company's software provides web-based analytics dashboards and collaboration tools to better understand clinical processes and electronic interventions like alerts and order sets. The company has customers that span academic health systems, community health networks, and stand-alone pediatric hospitals. Learn more at https://www.phrasehealth.com
Disclosures
The research referenced in this press release is supported by the National Institutes of Health under award numbers 1R41LM013317-01 and 2R42LM013317-02. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.
Dr. Evan Orenstein is a founder and holds ownership interests in Phrase Health. Dr. Evan Orenstein is the Primary Investigator of the subaward to Emory University. The terms of this arrangement have been reviewed and approved by the Emory University in accordance with its conflicts of interest policies.
Media Contact
Elise Oras, Phrase Health, 1 6107245172, press@phrasehealth.com
SOURCE Phrase Health