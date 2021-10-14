NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Natural Language Generation refers to a computer's ability to write language. The biggest application of NLG is in data analytics where it is used to communicate insights from data in natural language. This enables decision-makers to make sense of and interpret their data more accurately.
Tableau helps people see and understand data. As the world's leading analytics platform, Tableau offers visual analytics with powerful AI, data management and collaboration. From individuals to organizations of all sizes, customers around the world love using Tableau's advanced analytics to fuel impactful, data-driven organizations.
vPhrase saw the opportunity to augment the user dashboard experience and help them arrive at the best possible decisions which are primarily data-backed instead of intuition-based. The underlying understanding was that Phrazor extension will help automate the interpretation of visual-heavy dashboards thereby facilitating a better understanding of them.
Users who opt for the Phrazor on Tableau extension will find the Tableau visualizations aided by actionable insights stated in natural language. What's special here is the extension drilling deep into the data and surfacing hidden trends. Context unraveling, generation of key insights & hidden trends along with underlining future implications constitute Phrazor's insight generation umbrella. What's more, the entire process is completely automated.
Phrazor's augmented analytics capabilities also make way for real-time interactions when business users ask questions about the data and receive live responses from the extension. The conversation feature also ensures that users spot the hidden trends which would normally be missed in a visual-only dashboard.
Business leaders and decision-makers can find another exceptional advantage in integrating Phrazor extension onto Tableau dashboards in the form of being able to access and interact with data independently i.e. without the need for tech consultation. Leaders can have direct access to the data through the language extension and conversation feature. While on one hand manual process elimination speeds up the decision-making process and minimizes data inconsistencies and errors, on the other hand, it opens up the space for skill redeployment for other higher-value tasks.
"What happens is that the stress of being a data expert is lifted off of the shoulders of decision-makers. The decentralization of data expertise drives the scale and quality of decision-making", says Neerav Parekh, CEO of vPhrase Analytics Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
Phrazor's extension can be plugged into the Tableau dashboard by opening a Tableau workbook and double-clicking 'Extensions' under the 'Objects' tab. Then simply select the Phrazor option and add it to the dashboard.
"Phrazor simplifies the insight discovery process by allowing visual analytics to develop into augmented analytics, so leaders can run the show instead of having to continuously catch up to the trends."
