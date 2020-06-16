- The World Economic Forum announced its selection of 100 of the most promising Technology Pioneers of 2020, who are shaping industries from agriculture to healthcare while also working on sustainability issues and much more. - Many Technology Pioneers are also using their tech to support COVID-19 responses around the world. - Phylagen, which arms organizations with the power of environmental genomics and data to answer critical traceability and safety questions, received the award for its contributions to understanding indoor environmental quality, and using microbiome technology as a traceability method throughout supply chains. - The full list of recognized Technology Pioneers can be viewed at https://widgets.weforum.org/techpioneers-2020/