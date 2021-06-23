EVERGREEN, Colo., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Phylum, the company defining the future of software supply chain security, announced today that it raised $4.5 million in seed funding led by First In with participation from TechOperators; General Advance; Verissimo Ventures; Area 51 Ventures; Vijay Pandurangan; Philip Martin, CSO for Coinbase; and Caleb Sima, CSO for Robinhood.
Phylum helps companies defend their systems by identifying risk across the entire software supply chain to stay ahead of today's cybersecurity threats and emerging attack vectors.
"Phylum has three major differentiators compared to legacy Software Composition Analysis products," said Aaron Bray, co-founder and CEO of Phylum. "First, Phylum's technology provides the most complete picture of open-source risk by analyzing more data, from source code and code history, to author and package relationships, to open-source intelligence feeds. Second, Phylum defends systems from far more than known software vulnerabilities by providing analysis across all five classes of risk for software packages and dependencies. Third, the Phylum Package Score enables automation so that developers can be security-first while operating at the speed of modern development."
The company is now out of stealth mode after incorporating early feedback from design partners at leading organizations in financial services, healthcare and medical devices, government, and technology.
"As recent attacks on companies like SolarWinds have shown, software supply chain attacks are rapidly increasing. We're excited by Phylum's completely novel approach that identifies disparate pieces of information and links them together to identify open-source risk," said Renny McPherson, Managing Partner of First In. "This type of risk identification could never be done at scale with manual analysis or human researchers alone."
Daniel Ingevaldson, Vice President at TechOperators, said, "We were very impressed with the Phylum team. With their combined decades of cybersecurity experience in the commercial sector and U.S. Intelligence Community, this group is well positioned to help organizations secure their entire software supply chain in a way that will redefine the industry."
About Phylum
Phylum's mission is to secure the universe of code, beginning with open-source software supply chain security. Our technology applies machine learning, deep analytics, and static code analysis to defend systems from more than known software vulnerabilities. To learn more, visit phylum.io.
About First In
First In is an early stage venture capital firm focused on cybersecurity, data intelligence, and dual-use technology. Our investment team is comprised of company founders, technical experts, and military veterans. We partner with mission-driven founders. For more information, visit wearefirstin.com.
About TechOperators
TechOperators is an early stage venture capital firm focused on cybersecurity and B2B software. Led by entrepreneurs, for entrepreneurs, TechOperators partners with its portfolio companies to scale from idea to growth stage. Notable investments include Vocalocity, Immunet, Phantom Cyber, Flashpoint, and Automox. For more information, visit techoperators.com.
