NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The physical security information management (PSIM) market share is anticipated to grow by USD 3.21 bn from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 22.15% during the forecast period.
Company Profiles
The physical security information management (PSIM) market report provides complete insights on key vendors, including AxxonSoft Inc., Everbridge Inc., Genetec Inc., Hexagon AB, Johnson Controls International Plc, NICE Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Verint Systems Inc., and Vidsys Inc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- AxxonSoft Inc. - The company offers physical security information management software named Intellect.
- Everbridge Inc. - The company offers physical security information management through its Control center, with benefits such as real-time situational awareness and others.
- Genetec Inc. - The company offers physical security information management software named Genetec ClearID.
- Hexagon AB - The company offers physical security information management software named Intergraph Security.
- Johnson Controls International Plc - The company offers physical security information management such as Access Control and others.
Market Dynamics
The emergence of smart cities is driving the physical security information management (PSIM) market growth. However, factors such as infrastructural requirements may challenge the market growth.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By end-user, the market is classified into PEU, transportation, commercial, government and defense, and others. The PEU segment contributes the largest share of the market. The development of new energy production infrastructure is expected to drive the growth of this segment.
- By solution, the market is classified into software and services. The software segment will account for the highest market share growth. The software segment is expected to witness a rapid rise in the growth rate during the forecast period because of the shift in demand from legacy authentication solutions to digitized physical security solutions due to the popularity of software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based solutions.
- By geography, the market is classified into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. North America will have the largest share of the market. The availability of adequate IT and business infrastructure, stringent regulations on IT security compliance and governance, and the high adoption of cloud-based IT security solutions and services will drive the physical security information management (PSIM) market growth in North America during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and South America. The US is the key market for physical security information management (PSIM) in North America.
Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.15%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 3.21 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
21.98
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 32%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AxxonSoft Inc., Everbridge Inc., Genetec Inc., Hexagon AB, Johnson Controls International Plc, NICE Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Verint Systems Inc., and Vidsys Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- PEU - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Government and defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Solution
- Market segments
- Comparison by Solution
- Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Solution
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AxxonSoft Inc.
- Everbridge Inc.
- Genetec Inc.
- Hexagon AB
- Johnson Controls International Plc
- NICE Ltd.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Siemens AG
- Verint Systems Inc.
- Vidsys Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
