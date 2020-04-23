INDIANAPOLIS, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Loyalty Health, a medical industry service provider headquartered in Indianapolis, was recently named a Featured Corporate Member by the Professional Association of Health Care Office Management (PAHCOM), a certification authority for medical office personnel.
Such recognition is granted to companies demonstrating superior customer care in delivering services to doctors and other healthcare professionals.
"We're proud to have earned this honor with our cost-effective products and services," says Chris Kazor, the company's Chief Executive Officer. "In an era of rapid change our digital marketing, merchant processing and H.R. payroll solutions are providing medical offices with very real operational advantages."
These include website upgrades, proactive social media assistance, cutting edge digital marketing tools and other essential office services, he adds.
"Loyalty Health gives medical professionals a state-of-the-art online presence," Kazor says. "And this is increasingly important in building and maintaining a medical practice's patient base in today's tech-savvy marketplace."
Media reports suggest that growing numbers of consumers rely on Internet searches to make consumer choices, and that medical services are not immune to this reality.
"Staying competitive, maintaining online credibility and turning up in search results—are increasingly important for physicians continually transitioning their patient base to younger generations more familiar with the Internet," adds Kazor. "Our specialty is knowing all that is new online and how to adapt it to each physician's unique needs."
Learn more about Loyalty Health's full range of services and business solutions online at www.LoyaltyHealth.com or by phoning them at 800-411-6022.
